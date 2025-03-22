Trains, courier services now key routes for narcotics smuggling in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A recent joint analysis by the state’s excise and police departments has raised serious concerns over the sharp rise in drug trafficking via trains and courier services, which are now being identified as primary conduits for smuggling narcotics into the state.

Data reveals that drug seizures on trains have shot up dramatically this year. In 2024, authorities seized 559 kg of narcotics worth approximately Rs 2.85 crore from trains operating within Kerala. However, in just the first two months of 2025, 421 kg of drugs valued at Rs 2.16 crore were intercepted, signalling a worrying trend.

“This surge is unprecedented,” a senior officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said. “Nearly 75% of the amount of narcotics seized in the whole of 2024 was confiscated in just January and February of this year. We have arrested 31 individuals acting as carriers, and investigations suggest a well-coordinated network operating across state lines.”

The figures currently available pertain solely to the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, hinting at the possibility of even larger trafficking operations across other divisions in the state.