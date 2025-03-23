ASHA workers to stage mass fasting in front of Kerala Secretariat on March 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Asha Health Workers Association has scheduled a mass fasting protest in front of the Secretariat on Monday. Their indefinite strike has entered its 41st day, with the hunger strike ongoing for three days. State general secretary M A Bindu, along with Asha workers Sobha M and K P Thangamani, are leading the protest.

Asha workers who can join in person will participate in Monday’s mass fasting, while others will observe it at local centres or workplaces. Various supporting organisations will also gather at the Secretariat.

In a show of support, Arnab, a Class III student from Sarvodaya Central School, Nalanchira, donated his merit scholarship to the association, handing it over to state president V K Sadanandan.

Meanwhile, the state government criticised the protest, calling it politically motivated. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian claimed an organised group was inciting the public, ignoring financial constraints.

Speaker A N Shamseer insisted the government has done its best, urging an end to the strike. Higher Education Minister R Bindu questioned why ASHA workers did not raise their concerns with Union Minister Suresh Gopi, but instead sang to him, referencing a film song he had acted in.