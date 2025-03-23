BJP bets on Rajeev Chandrasekhar to expand base in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a protracted period of anticipation, the BJP's central leadership has selected former Union Minister and businessman Rajeev Chandrasekhar to lead its Kerala unit. Highly placed sources revealed that the decision was made during a meeting in Delhi, chaired by BJP central observer Prahlad Joshi.

With former technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the helm, the BJP is signaling its focus on securing the upper-caste Hindu vote base, traditionally aligned with the Congress.

Sources indicate that while Chandrasekhar may lack extensive grassroots political experience, he will likely function as a figurehead, focusing on the broader strategic vision. An organizing secretary is expected to handle the day-to-day operations. Sources told TNIE that A Jayakumar, from the RSS is the front-runner for the post. He has been asked to be in Thiruvanthapuram on Sunday.

The formal announcement will occur on Monday during the state council meeting at the Uday Palace Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, as confirmed by BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. Chandrasekhar will succeed K. Surendran, who served as president for five years, including two years as interim president and three years in a full-term capacity.

TNIE was the first to report Rajeev Chandrasekhar's consideration for the post, following his strong electoral performance in the 2024 Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat contest. Despite his initial reluctance, it is reported that Home Minister Amit Shah requested his presence at Sunday’s meeting.

While K Surendran, who led the BJP to its first Lok Sabha win in Kerala with nearly 20% of the vote, was a key contender, the field also included Sobha Surendran (Ezhava community), and M T Ramesh (Vellala community), reflecting diverse community representation.