'False claims, films have harmed organ donation,' says renowned surgeon Dr Periappuram

Renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram has many firsts to his credit. He performed Kerala’s first heart transplant, India’s first heart re-transplant, and the first heart-lungs transplant in Kerala, besides performing over 20,000 open heart surgeries.

Dr Periappuram, also the founder and chairman of Heart Care Foundation, was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service in healthcare. Excerpts from an interaction with TNIE:

You went to the UK in the 1980s after completing MBBS and specialised in cardiothoracic surgery. What was the inspiration?

All of us have someone who influences us in our professional lives. I did my house surgency at the Kottayam medical college and worked with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Chandra Mohan. I saw and touched a heart for the first time then. That has influenced me. In cardiac surgery, we can generate 90% to 100% results if patients come to us on time. So, it was more satisfying to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Students who do PG do not choose this field these days...

Yes. The mindset of the young generation is different. They want work-life balance. They are not keen on a field that requires 24-hour attention. Also, most of the procedures that cardiothoracic surgeons did once are now done by cardiologists. Even valve replacements can be done by cardiologists. So, the new generation thinks that the relevance of cardiothoracic surgeons has reduced.