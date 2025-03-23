Kerala

Fight should be united: Kerala Congress chief at JAC meeting against delimitation

Congress' state president K Sudhakaran said that the party is against a fascist approach to governance and that the fight for democracy must be carried out with strong will.
K Sudhakaran, Kerala Congress state president.(File photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There should be no double standards in the fight for democracy and federalism, said state Congress president K Sudhakaran. In an apparent dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his breakfast meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the KPCC chief said breakfast and dinner diplomacy have no place in such a fight, said Sudhakaran.

He was speaking at the Joint Action Committee meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin against delimitation. Addressing the conclave, Sudhakaran said precautions should be taken while taking on governors, who have been appointed with specific targets.

“There should be a united fight to protect democracy and federalism. The Congress is always against Fascist approach. It should be opposed with a strong will, not with a half-hearted mind,” said Sudhakaran.

He added that federalism has been facing major threat under the current administration. Right from the time Modi government assumed office, there were constant attempts to weaken non-NDA governments. “Governors are being used to weaken and destabilise these governments,” he said.

