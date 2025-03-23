Fight should be united: Kerala Congress chief at JAC meeting against delimitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There should be no double standards in the fight for democracy and federalism, said state Congress president K Sudhakaran. In an apparent dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his breakfast meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the KPCC chief said breakfast and dinner diplomacy have no place in such a fight, said Sudhakaran.

He was speaking at the Joint Action Committee meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin against delimitation. Addressing the conclave, Sudhakaran said precautions should be taken while taking on governors, who have been appointed with specific targets.