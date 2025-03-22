Delimitation suits only BJP as it dominates North: Kerala CM says ‘sword of Damocles’ hanging over South

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that the Union Government’s proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies could drastically reduce the representation of southern states in Parliament, punishing them for successfully implementing population control policies.

Speaking at the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting in Chennai on Saturday, Vijayan warned that the delimitation process was being pushed forward without consultation and described it as a “sword of Damocles” hanging over southern states.

"The Union Government’s actions, from fiscal policies to language policies to cultural policies and now even the fixation of representation, are destabilising India’s federal system and democratic framework. This cannot be allowed to pass," he said.

Pinarayi stressed that federalism was not a privilege granted by the Union but a constitutional right of the states. "Our collective resistance is not just about seats; it is a fight to preserve India’s soul as a diverse and inclusive democracy," he said.