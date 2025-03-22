Unfair delimitation politically weakens states, undermines democracy: TN CM Stalin at JAC meeting

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his speech at the Joint Action Committee for Fair Delimitation meeting in Chennai on Saturday, said the state's voice for justice was ignored because it did not have enough political strength to attract the nation's attention. "Decreasing our representations in the parliament will reduce our political strength," he said.

The CM cited the Centre's silence on over two years of violence in Manipur as an example of government inaction in states without adequate political strength.

The JAC meeting was attended by political leaders from states likely to be affected by delimitation. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar were among the attendees.

The CM, while addressing the JAC, stressed that "This struggle is not against the delimitation but for demanding a fair delimitation."

He added, "This is not about number of seats. Rather, this is about our authority, our rights and our future."

He noted that only if the autonomy of the states is ensured, federalism will prevail in India.

"Whenever there were threats to this in the past, various democratic forces had been preventing them. Now, we face similar challenges and threats," he stated.