Leaders troop in for DMK’s delimitation show of strength

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is set to host its first meeting of states on the delimitation issue on Saturday in Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting heralds a new movement that will shape the country’s future for fair delimitation (of Lok Sabha seats).
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his Telangana and Punjab counterparts, Revanth Reddy and Bhagwant Mann, have reached Chennai. Telangana state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao have also arrived.
According to sources, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar is expected to reach Chennai early Saturday. The meeting will be held at a five-star hotel in Guindy at 10 am on Saturday.
Interestingly, Uday Srinivas, an MP from Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party, a BJP ally, is also expected to take part. West Bengal leaders will send letters to Stalin expressing solidarity.
During the three-hour meeting, a presentation will be made on how the proposed 2026 delimitation will impact parliamentary seats in seven states. After the presentation, Stalin will deliver a speech. The leaders of the seven states would then share their opinion on the issue. .
Our rightful demand will prevail, our initiative will protect India: CM
A resolution will be adopted at the end of meeting, sources said. While the JAC meeting would be held in a hall in the hotel, ministers and other senior leaders of the DMK would witness the discussions from another hall through live-streaming.
In a video message released on the meeting’s eve, Stalin called the day of the meeting, “a historic day for Indian federalism.” Describing the DMK-led all-party meeting held in Chennai on March 5 --- in which it was decided to hold the JAC meeting — as a “landmark moment” in which as many as 58 TN parties participated by putting aside differences for a single cause, the CM said the overwhelming consensus reflected Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to democracy and justice.
“Building on this historic unity, our MPs and ministers actively engaged with leaders from other affected states, strengthening our collective resolve. What started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation.
This is a defining moment in our collective journey. This is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country. Together, we will achieve # FairDelimitation!” “A decision will be taken in the JAC’s phase meeting. Based on that, the next course of action will be determined,” Stalin said. He concluded the video by saying, “Our rightful demand will prevail. Our initiative will protect India.”
Chennai’s iconic Ripon Buildings, which houses Greater Chennai Corporation Office, is illuminated with lights displaying the message ‘#FAIRDELIMITATION’ on Friday. Also, a sand sculpture has been put up at Marina beach with the message “MK Stalin for Fair Delimitation” and slogan “Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win.”