Leaders troop in for DMK’s delimitation show of strength

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK is set to host its first meeting of states on the delimitation issue on Saturday in Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting heralds a new movement that will shape the country’s future for fair delimitation (of Lok Sabha seats).

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his Telangana and Punjab counterparts, Revanth Reddy and Bhagwant Mann, have reached Chennai. Telangana state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao have also arrived.

According to sources, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar is expected to reach Chennai early Saturday. The meeting will be held at a five-star hotel in Guindy at 10 am on Saturday.

Interestingly, Uday Srinivas, an MP from Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party, a BJP ally, is also expected to take part. West Bengal leaders will send letters to Stalin expressing solidarity.