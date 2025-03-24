Parents of deceased Walayar girls approach Kerala HC to quash CBI charge sheet

KOCHI: The parents of the deceased Walayar girls have approached the Kerala High Court, seeking to quash the CBI charge sheet filed against them.

They also requested further investigation into the girls' deaths, focusing on potential homicidal angles. The court has issued a notice to the CBI in response. The parents alleged that the further investigation by the CBI was biased with extraneous consideration by misusing the official power.

The investigating agency has no definite conclusion about the manner of death as to whether it is a homicide or suicide.

It is the established proposition in forensic science that the absence of fibre content on the palm indicates homicidal death. The cellophane impressions were taken from both the palms and the neck of the younger girl’ dead body, and also from the ligature.

The FSL report concludes the absence of fibre on the palms, which shows the fact that the girl child did not touch the ligature, which was found used for suspension, which indicates that it is a case of homicidal death.