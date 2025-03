KOCHI: Marking the end of a glorious era for kathakali enthusiasts, Kalamandalam Gopi, the doyen of the classical dance form who mesmerised audiences across the globe with his majestic portrayals for around seven decades, has announced his retirement from the stage.

In his last elaborate performance, the artist, revered by aficionados as Gopi Asan, portrayed Bahuka from Nalacharitham Moonnam Divasam (Day 3) at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in February 2024. He went on to essay the role of Kuchela from Kuchalavritham at Kottakkal Viswambhara temple in April.

“As an artist who has lived in the limelight, engaging with kathakali enthusiasts throughout my life, I have a passion for the stage. The decision to end my theatre life has been a hard one. But I am unable to perform due to pain in my knees. I had been receiving invites from across the state, but physical ailments made it difficult for me to travel and perform. So, I decided to bid adieu to the stage,” Gopi Asan told TNIE.

Known for his portrayal of Nala, the romantic hero of Nalacharitham, Gopi Asan has portrayed almost all kathakali characters, including minukku (woman), pacha (noble hero), kathi (villain), red thadi (ferocious villain), kari (hunter), white thadi (Hanuman), and even Mallan, the wrestler. But, he gained immense popularity for depicting romantic heroes such as Nalan and Bheeman of Kalyana Sougandhikam.

“I have performed around the globe, including in Europe, America, Africa and West Asia. Perhaps the only place I have not visited is Pakistan. I don’t have an affinity for any character, but enthusiasts prefer my pacha roles. I have enjoyed performing as Hanuman, Baali, Sugreevan and Thrigarthan,” he said.

Celebrated as the greatest kathakali artist after Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Vadakke Manalath Govindan Nair, who later became Kalamandalam Gopi, was born in Kothachira, Palakkad in 1937.

It has been an eventful journey, says Gopi Asan

His father initially enrolled him for Ottan thullal lessons, which he had to discontinue after two years. Later, he received basic training in kathakali under Thekkinkad Ravunni Nair at Koodalloor Mana.