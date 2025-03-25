Kerala police receive record number of tip-offs on drugs from public this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The growing public outrage against drug abuse is driving an unprecedented crackdown, with police receiving a record number of tip-offs on traffickers and users this month. According to official data, police have so far received 1,793 pieces of information, many leading to arrests and drug seizures.

The Anti-Narcotic Control Room (ANCR), operating under the Law and Order ADGP, received 3,865 calls, of which 636 provided actionable intelligence, leading to police intervention. Similarly, the Yodhav project, launched to combat drug use, saw an overwhelming response, with the public reporting 1,157 drug-related cases via WhatsApp this month.

A senior police official attributed the surge in public cooperation to heightened awareness following violent crimes linked to drug abuse. “Recent brutal murders that shook the state, such as the Venjaramoodu mass murder, may have motivated people to report drug-related activities. With increased discussions on the issue, the public is more vigilant and willing to share information,” the official said.