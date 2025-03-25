Kerala police receive record number of tip-offs on drugs from public this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The growing public outrage against drug abuse is driving an unprecedented crackdown, with police receiving a record number of tip-offs on traffickers and users this month. According to official data, police have so far received 1,793 pieces of information, many leading to arrests and drug seizures.
The Anti-Narcotic Control Room (ANCR), operating under the Law and Order ADGP, received 3,865 calls, of which 636 provided actionable intelligence, leading to police intervention. Similarly, the Yodhav project, launched to combat drug use, saw an overwhelming response, with the public reporting 1,157 drug-related cases via WhatsApp this month.
A senior police official attributed the surge in public cooperation to heightened awareness following violent crimes linked to drug abuse. “Recent brutal murders that shook the state, such as the Venjaramoodu mass murder, may have motivated people to report drug-related activities. With increased discussions on the issue, the public is more vigilant and willing to share information,” the official said.
In January and February 2025, ANCR received only 17 and 13 specific tip-offs, respectively. However, March alone accounted for 636 reports, bringing the total for the year to 666. The Yodhav project also saw a sharp increase in engagement, with reports rising from 73 in January and 227 in February to over 1,000 in March.
Police sources confirmed that public input has been instrumental in recent raids. Under the special drive ‘D-Hunt’, authorities have conducted 72,980 raids, registered 7,265 cases, and arrested 7,539 individuals.
“In addition to intelligence inputs, public information has played a key role in our operations. This has enabled us to seize 468 kg of ganja and nearly 4 kg of MDMA, which is a significant quantity,” said a police source.