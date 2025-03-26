Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan opens up about colourism, support pours in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan's social media post reflecting upon discrimination she had faced during her tenure sparked a debate, several have expressed solidarity with her for calling out colourism in Indian society.
“It was unsettling. Beyond just an individual's remark, isn’t it a reflection of a deeply internalised mindset within our society? I felt it needed to be addressed openly. That’s why I wrote about it,” said Sarada.
She pointed out how black is often associated with negativity, even in the context of work ethics.
“Becoming chief secretary doesn’t change my skin colour. This is my reality. Holding this position doesn’t alter my experiences, my surroundings, or the attitudes of people around me,” she said.
She emphasised the need to break stereotypes surrounding dark skin. “For generations, black has been linked to negative attributes. That needs to change. Can we associate black with positive aspects instead? Only when we make that shift can we begin to see beauty within ourselves,” added Sarada.
She then noted that discriminatory remarks about skin tone frequently emerge in informal settings. “Our perception of beauty impacts our personality, which in turn influences our work. When our personality itself is targeted with derogatory remarks, it inevitably affects our self-confidence," she added.
She also highlighted the added challenges faced by women with dark skin. “When a woman voices an opinion, even getting her thoughts across is a challenge. If she also has dark skin, it’s almost as if she becomes invisible," she said and pointed out how society often enforces uniformity in appearance, speech, and even career choices.
She emphasised the importance of embracing diversity. "What truly defines us is diversity. Instead of erasing it, we should celebrate it. And to truly celebrate diversity, we must learn to see and appreciate each of its elements," she said.
Sarada Muraleedharan‘s remarks have sparked discussions on social media, with many praising her for addressing the issue openly. The post has also reignited conversations on the deep-seated prejudices surrounding skin colour and the need for a shift in societal attitudes.
Expressing solidarity with her, Minister V Sivankutty highlighted the need for a more inclusive environment. He said that efforts to teach inclusivity must begin from school education, with active involvement from teachers and parents.
“There is no place for discrimination based on skin colour in progressive Kerala,” said the minister.
Minister K B Ganesh Kumar also weighed in on the matter. “No one gets to choose their skin color. My favourite colour is black,“ said K B Ganesh Kumar.
Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said, “Insulting someone over their skin colour is wrong. Black is just one among many colours,“
MP K Radhakrishnan pointed out that discrimination against dark skin continues in various forms. "No one questions whether a crane would turn into a crow after bathing," he said.
MLA K K Rema emphasised that a person’s worth is determined by their character, not their skin tone. "If anyone feels inferior because of their skin colour, they must overcome that mindset," she said.
MP Shafi Parambil said, "Insulting someone based on their skin colour is unacceptable. Such matters bring shame to society as a whole."