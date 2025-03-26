Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan opens up about colourism, support pours in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan's social media post reflecting upon discrimination she had faced during her tenure sparked a debate, several have expressed solidarity with her for calling out colourism in Indian society.

“It was unsettling. Beyond just an individual's remark, isn’t it a reflection of a deeply internalised mindset within our society? I felt it needed to be addressed openly. That’s why I wrote about it,” said Sarada.

She pointed out how black is often associated with negativity, even in the context of work ethics.

“Becoming chief secretary doesn’t change my skin colour. This is my reality. Holding this position doesn’t alter my experiences, my surroundings, or the attitudes of people around me,” she said.

She emphasised the need to break stereotypes surrounding dark skin. “For generations, black has been linked to negative attributes. That needs to change. Can we associate black with positive aspects instead? Only when we make that shift can we begin to see beauty within ourselves,” added Sarada.

She then noted that discriminatory remarks about skin tone frequently emerge in informal settings. “Our perception of beauty impacts our personality, which in turn influences our work. When our personality itself is targeted with derogatory remarks, it inevitably affects our self-confidence," she added.

She also highlighted the added challenges faced by women with dark skin. “When a woman voices an opinion, even getting her thoughts across is a challenge. If she also has dark skin, it’s almost as if she becomes invisible," she said and pointed out how society often enforces uniformity in appearance, speech, and even career choices.

She emphasised the importance of embracing diversity. "What truly defines us is diversity. Instead of erasing it, we should celebrate it. And to truly celebrate diversity, we must learn to see and appreciate each of its elements," she said.