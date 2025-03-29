'I was deeply hurt', says Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan on skin colour bias

KOZHIKODE: “I was deeply hurt by the skin colour bias I faced recently,” said Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan during a discussion at the National Tribal Literature Festival held at KIRTADS in Kozhikode on Friday.

Addressing the discrimination she experienced, Sarada emphasised that blackness is often stigmatised in Kerala and across India.

“After the incident, many people asked me whether I had faced discrimination before. The truth is, I have, several times. It is difficult to recall every instance as my defence mechanism is to forget painful experiences. However, the words do sting. But I know I can overcome this pain,” she said.

Sarada also pointed out how racial biases persist in society. “There is a prevailing belief that people from Africa are ignorant and uncultured. As Dravidians, who share close genetic ties with Africans, we face similar discrimination. Yet, ‘Lucy,’ the ancestor of humankind, was dark-skinned and short. Additionally, in India and Kerala, black is associated with manual labourers, who mostly come from lower castes and classes,” she explained.

Sarada further highlighted caste discrimination within women’s self-help groups like Kudumbashree and ayalkoottams (neighbourhood groups). “During my tenure as head of Kudumbashree Mission, I visited tribal areas in Wayanad and Kozhikode. While interacting with workers, I realised that even within women empowerment groups, caste discrimination persists. Upper-caste women often refuse to visit the homes of tribal women for ayalkoottams,” she noted.

The session also featured insights from Dalit activist and lawyer Bindhu Ammini and journalist-anchor Rajaneesh V R. “It is very alarming that even Sarada Muraleedharan, who holds a top position, faces colourism. If this is her reality, we must consider the struggles of an ordinary woman with dark skin. It is commendable Sarada has sparked a discussion on colour discrimination in our state, which is often regarded as culturally superior to other states,” said Ammini.

Later, Sarada, accompanied by husband and former chief secretary V Venu, interacted with tribal entrepreneurs at the festival. In a gesture of support for indigenous craftsmanship, she purchased a handwoven saree from Chhattisgarh artisan Rinki Pauline.