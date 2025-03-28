Sarada Muraleedharan and the stench of casteism and colourism in God's own country

No wonder, the quick step that she takes from the poignant account of childhood perceptions of colourist violence and submission to the beauty norms privileging 'fairness' towards 'digging black' through strong support of her children seemed to be lacking in one crucial detail. That detail is the unspoken, dreaded misattribution of caste.

I have been speaking with the ASHA workers who are on strike in front of the State Secretariat since the past forty-eight days. A substantial share of themm belong to the oppressed castes. I have been listening to them recounting their lives and the colourist violence that has shaped them. Because it is so mingled with caste, they can barely distinguish it from casteist aggression.

In a society in which caste contempt is neatly hidden under other, more 'secular' sounding qualities – 'lack of hygiene' for example – the scorn against darker skin tones is often the way in which casteist exclusion is actually experienced in everyday life. I even think that in order to identify this as 'colourism' even, the person identifying it has to be either of historically-privileged birth, or they must gain a certain clear distance from their historically-marginalised birth. So while our Chief Secretary is able to speak of, and speak out against, colourism, even though she still cannot articulate a critique of its unspoken referent, the striking ASHA workers speak with eloquence and passion about how disdain for their skin and bodies among the elites is in real terms, disdain for their caste and class belonging.

Anyway, no amount of speaking out about colourism or colourism/casteism is going to make any difference, it seems. The ruling government is the worst offender. I cannot help comparing the formal and fairly warm welcome it extended to the members of the WCC – well-groomed women with 'acceptable' complexions – when they sought an audience to speak about their issues. There was quite a flood of photos in the media with the Chief Minister posing with them and looking utterly at ease. The exact opposite is happening now.

True, the WCC has received no justice, but at least they received te minimum dignity due to citizens: an audience with power that promised redress. The ASHA workers of Kerala are the very opposite of well-groomed privileged women. They work long hours, and are exposed intensely to the elements, they are the poor and even malnourished development workers that keep the wheels of our social development, as well as our 'social development' bragging, well-oiled.

The state government's brazen refusal to treat them as humans, to deny basic citizenship respect to them, is not just because of the presence of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist). It is also a direct response to a colourist reading of their bodies that classifies them as being from historically-marginalised caste origins, and worthless females. It is also a total denial of the skills in health communication, crisis management, and data collection and entry that these women have amassed over the years (besides the many formal training they have received in diverse medical skills, from palliative care to midwifery to the use of data-collection apps).

In short, what this unknown aggressor did to our Chief Secretary, the Kerala government is doing the same – just that the pitiless malevolence is multiplied many times -- to Kerala's COVID warriors.