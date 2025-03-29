KSDMA turns up ‘heat’ on firms to protect gig workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising concern over gig workers toiling outdoors in extreme heat conditions, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has directed the companies employing them to implement urgent measures, including providing ‘heat-appropriate’ uniforms to protect workers as mercury level soars.

The KSDMA recently held meetings with representatives of the gig workers union and wrote to companies, including food delivery platforms and courier agencies, directing them to comply with its orders to ensure the workers’ safety.

The measures it has suggested include relaxing peak hour work requirements, especially between 11 am and 3 pm, hydration, rest breaks as well as health and life insurance coverage. The KSDMA also warned that during official heat wave declarations, the respective District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) may issue binding directives under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Noting that Kerala is experiencing extreme heat and humidity, KSDMA member Joy Elamon said, “We have identified all major companies that employ gig workers and sent them a letter urging steps to protect the vulnerable workforce who are exposed to heat. We hope the firms take adequate measures to protect the workers. Else, the government will have to hold them legally accountable in future,” Joy told TNIE.

S Mahesh Kumar, a gig worker with a leading food delivery firm, accused the platforms of exploiting workers and wooing them with freebies like electronic equipment to make them work during extreme heat.

“The companies don’t offer anything to protect the workers from the extreme heat. We are buying protective gear out of our own pockets. The platforms charge more from customers as rain surge fee and peak hour fee, but never give anything to workers making the deliveries,” Mahesh alleged.

Arun Krishna, a state-level member of the Gig Workers Union (CITU), said gig workers are one of the worst-exploited workforce at present. “They are working for low wages, in extreme weather conditions. They have been going on strikes, yet the issues remain unaddressed,” he said.