Zero tolerance towards corruption, says BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making his intentions clear on charting a new course for the state BJP which has been crippled by a host of issues ranging from groupism to alleged hawala transactions, new state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has told the core committee members that he would have zero tolerance towards corruption and tainted personalities.

Moreover, in a marked change from the party’s conventional approach, Chandrasekhar made it clear that the defectors from other political parties who joined the BJP would be given priority during candidate selection.

Chandrasekhar’s warning is seen as a message from the party national leadership as he has been handpicked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lead the Kerala BJP in the coming local body and assembly elections.

“The leaders we select for standing in the elections and for party posts must have high moral grounds. They should be a model to the public. The candidates of the BJP should be free from corruption charges. Integrity will be the primary condition for considering a person as a candidate,” he reportedly told the meeting.

Chandrasekhar also told the top leaders that defectors from rival political parties would be treated generously and given priority while selecting candidates for elections. “Besides, youths and women will be given priority in the local body election,” he said.

The meeting also approved the president’s proposal to name subject experts to respond to issues and controversies that arise from time to time. Leaders were given charges of subjects ranging from Central government aid to state, state finance, state governance, cultural sphere etc. M T Ramesh’s response on 'Empuraan' was based on this decision.

To prepare candidates for the local body polls, 30 district units of the BJP have been divided into five zones.

The core committee members were given charge of each zone. They will travel to each zone and monitor the completion of the draft candidate list and report to the state president before April 12.

The meeting also entrusted the president to submit a proposal regarding the state office-bearers to the national leadership. It was also decided that the new state office-bearers should be declared before April 15.

The BJP will take the initiative to enrol beneficiaries for Centrally aided projects in view of the LDF government’s alleged inaction. For this a help desk would be opened in each district.