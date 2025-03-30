Anganwadi workers end stir after government assurance in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-week agitation by a section of anganwadi workers in front of the Secretariat has been withdrawn after talks held with the state government arrived at a consensus. The decision comes after the government assured that their demands — including an increase in honorarium, pension, and festival allowance — would be considered.

Indian National Anganwadi Employees Federation president Ajay Tharayil said that the strike was called off based on assurances given by Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George. As per the consensus, the government will form a committee within 10 days to examine the demands. The committee would be asked to submit the report within three months. Necessary action will be taken based on the committee’s findings.

The anganwadi workers had been on an indefinite strike in the state capital since March 17. Their demands included recognising them as employees and an increased honorarium paid in a single instalment.