CM Pinarayi Vijayan rallies behind Empuraan, hits out at Sangh Parivar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Condemning the ‘hate campaign’ unleashed by the Sangh parivar against the cast and crew of the recently released film L2:Empuraan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the atmosphere of fear instigated by right-wing groups was concerning.

In a Facebook post, he said he watched Empuraan, which is poised to take the Malayalam film industry to greater heights, at a time when the makers of the movie are under attack from the Sangh parivar. He said the right-wing groups were angered by the references in the movie to one of the worst genocides the country has seen.

Pinarayi said he has come to know that the producers of the film have been forced to carry out cuts and submit the movie for re-censoring. “It does not befit a democracy to subject artists to attacks by fundamentalists for taking a stance against communalism or for portraying its horrors. The creative freedom of a citizen has to be protected in a democratic society. The right to create, watch, enjoy, criticise, agree or disagree should be ensured,” he said.

Terming attempts to destroy or ban artists or works of art as the ‘latest manifestation of fascism’, the chief minister said the state, which believes in secular and democratic values, should unitedly raise its voice against such groups.