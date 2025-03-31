Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' helps revive theatres

KOCHI: The release of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, despite controversies, has played a significant role in reviving theatres in Kerala, which had been struggling with low footfall since the pandemic. Since the movie’s release on March 27, around 750 theatres across the state have seen packed screenings. With reports of the film undergoing re-censoring, there is a surge in demand to watch the current version before the revised edition is released.

“Expectations were high ever since the film was announced, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Theatres across the state have been running housefull for the past four days, with several even hosting 24-hour screenings,” said Liberty Basheer, a theatre owner.

Typically, the success of a film is determined by the response of youngsters and social media post its release. However, L2: Empuraan has defied this trend.

“The box office collection continues to rise. Empuraan was highly anticipated, and since advance bookings opened, there has been an unprecedented rush. The film has significantly benefited theatres,” said M C Bobby, an office-bearer of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK).

Despite a revised version set to release next week, theatre owners believe that L2: Empuraan will continue to draw audiences, as it offers a true theatrical experience. “We expect the film to remain successful even after the re-censored version is released. Prithviraj’s direction and stunning visuals make it perfect for the big screen. Additionally, the film has strong star power, ensuring sustained audience interest in the coming weeks,” said Bobby.