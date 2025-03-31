Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan' helps revive theatres

KOCHI: The release of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, despite controversies, has played a significant role in reviving theatres in Kerala, which had been struggling with low footfall since the pandemic. Since the movie’s release on March 27, around 750 theatres across the state have seen packed screenings. With reports of the film undergoing re-censoring, there is a surge in demand to watch the current version before the revised edition is released.
“Expectations were high ever since the film was announced, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Theatres across the state have been running housefull for the past four days, with several even hosting 24-hour screenings,” said Liberty Basheer, a theatre owner.
Typically, the success of a film is determined by the response of youngsters and social media post its release. However, L2: Empuraan has defied this trend.
“The box office collection continues to rise. Empuraan was highly anticipated, and since advance bookings opened, there has been an unprecedented rush. The film has significantly benefited theatres,” said M C Bobby, an office-bearer of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK).
Despite a revised version set to release next week, theatre owners believe that L2: Empuraan will continue to draw audiences, as it offers a true theatrical experience. “We expect the film to remain successful even after the re-censored version is released. Prithviraj’s direction and stunning visuals make it perfect for the big screen. Additionally, the film has strong star power, ensuring sustained audience interest in the coming weeks,” said Bobby.
Basheer pointed out that the controversy surrounding the film and its subsequent re-censoring have only fuelled its popularity. “With reports of certain scenes being edited, there is now a huge demand to watch the film in its original form. Fans and movie lovers are eager to see it before the new version is exhibited,” he said.
Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan is reportedly the first Malayalam film to enter the 100-crore club within 48 hours of release and has emerged as the biggest Mollywood grosser overseas.
In recent years, films such as 2018, Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and Aavesham have performed well in theatres. “The release of Tamil films like Rajinikanth’s Jailer in 2023 and Vijay’s G.O.A.T in 2024 also created massive opening-day rushes in theatres, but the momentum didn’t last long,” said Basheer.
According to him, the release of mass entertainers like L2: Empuraan can give the industry a much-needed boost. “Mollywood, being a relatively small industry, cannot frequently produce large-scale films like L2: Empuraan or Lucifer, as their budgets are enormous. However, releasing such big films occasionally can rejuvenate the industry, benefiting both producers and theatre owners while also satisfying audiences,” he said. The success of Empuraan has led to the postponement of several other Malayalam film releases. The next major releases are expected on April 10.