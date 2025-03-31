Union Ministers welcome KCBC's letter to Kerala MPs seeking support for Waqf Amendment Bill

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) letter to all Kerala Members of Parliament (MP) urging them to back the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill found resonance among the Narendra Modi cabinet members.

The bill, which seeks to do away with unjust and unfair clauses detrimental to the Munambam people, has been hailed as necessary by the KCBC and supported by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar too hailed the KCBC stand. In a statement on Saturday, KCBC urged the MPs in Kerala to vote in favour of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Both the leading fronts in Kerala -- UDF, comprising mainly the Congress, and the Muslim League, and the LDF, comprising the CPM and CPI, among others -- have taken a stance against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The BJP in Kerala, which is wooing the Christian community into its fold in the state, has taken a stand that the bill, when passed will end the Munambam residents' fear. Around 600 Christian and Hindu families fear that they may lose 404 acres of property inhabited for generations in Munambam coast in Ernakulam after the Kerala State Waqf Board staked the claim on the land.