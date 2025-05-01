Man lynched in Mangaluru buried in Malappuram; no clarity yet on motive

KALPETTA/MALAPPURAM: Muhammed Ashraf Moochikkadan, 38, who was lynched by a mob during a cricket match in Mangaluru on Sunday, was buried at his hometown in Malappuram on Wednesday, even as his death triggered a political storm in Karnataka.

Ashraf was buried at Cholakund Juma Masjid near Kottakkal. As many as 20 people have been arrested in Karnataka in connection with the incident. Ashraf’s family has demanded a comprehensive investigation into his death. The Karnataka police have been unable to unearth the motive behind his lynching.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters on Wednesday that an investigation was on.

“Anyone speaking in favour of Pakistan is wrong. It amounts to treason,” Siddaramaiah said, referring to allegations that Ashraf was killed for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during the match.