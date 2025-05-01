Sarada Muraleedharan’s performance was exemplary, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Sarada Muraleedharan made her official service meaningful through bold stands and exemplary performance. He was speaking at the send-off function organised at the Secretariat Durbar Hall for the outgoing chief secretary.

The CM said Sarada efficiently coordinated the Wayanad rehabilitation, Vizhinjam Port project, and anti-drug activities of the state government. Sarada, through her administrative calibre, sent a message to the patriarchal society that women are equal or above men. She also took a bold stand against colourism, the CM said.

In her reply Sarada said she was happy that Kerala is becoming a hope for the world. She said Kerala’s achievements in waste management were recognised internationally. Her successor A Jayathilak welcomed the gathering.