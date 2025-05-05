Anto Antony’s ‘ascent’ on pause as Congress veterans back Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Discordant notes from certain veteran leaders, including K Muraleedharan, seem to have put brakes on the announcement of new Congress state president even as four-time MP Anto Antony remains a strong favourite in the race to replace K Sudhakaran.

Sources said Anto failed to win the backing of senior leaders like Muraleedharan, Shashi Tharoor and Ramesh Chennithala, and this has led to a delay in the expected announcement. “The AICC president will decide when to make it official. He will choose the timing of the announcement,” a party insider said.

However, sources close to Anto remain confident. They believe the high command still backs him firmly and that an announcement in his favour could come within this week itself. “It’s only a matter of time,” a close aide of Anto told TNIE.

Muraleedharan came out in strong support of Sudhakaran, saying he is capable of leading the party. “This is not the right time for a change, especially with local and assembly elections ahead,” said Muraleedharan. Tharoor, too, had earlier supported Sudhakaran, saying the party needs unity, not a leadership shuffle.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal are reportedly pushing for a change of guard. They believe the party needs fresh leadership to take on future challenges.