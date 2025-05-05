Anto Antony’s ‘ascent’ on pause as Congress veterans back Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Discordant notes from certain veteran leaders, including K Muraleedharan, seem to have put brakes on the announcement of new Congress state president even as four-time MP Anto Antony remains a strong favourite in the race to replace K Sudhakaran.
Sources said Anto failed to win the backing of senior leaders like Muraleedharan, Shashi Tharoor and Ramesh Chennithala, and this has led to a delay in the expected announcement. “The AICC president will decide when to make it official. He will choose the timing of the announcement,” a party insider said.
However, sources close to Anto remain confident. They believe the high command still backs him firmly and that an announcement in his favour could come within this week itself. “It’s only a matter of time,” a close aide of Anto told TNIE.
Muraleedharan came out in strong support of Sudhakaran, saying he is capable of leading the party. “This is not the right time for a change, especially with local and assembly elections ahead,” said Muraleedharan. Tharoor, too, had earlier supported Sudhakaran, saying the party needs unity, not a leadership shuffle.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal are reportedly pushing for a change of guard. They believe the party needs fresh leadership to take on future challenges.
Behind the scenes, the issue is not just about politics -- religion plays a part too. Some Congress leaders feel it is time to bring in a Christian, preferably a Catholic, as the state Congress president. This, they believe, will help stop the slow drift of Christian votes towards the BJP. While Anto fits that profile, his family’s links to the Pentecostal Church have created hesitation among some Church leaders, especially within the influential Syro-Malabar Church. “We are not sure if Anto is the right choice,” said a Congress leader.
Amid rumours of his replacement, Sudhakaran remains firm. He told reporters that some quarters within the party have sought his ouster citing his health problems and his treatment at Mayo Clinic in the US. However, he declined to name the leaders who wished him to be replaced.
‘I didn’t get any hint of change of guard in state’
T’Puram/Kochi: Explaining that he was fit as a fiddle, Sudharakan said he works out in the gym for an hour everyday. “Yes, I went abroad for treatment, but so did Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. They returned to office. Why can’t I?” he asked reporters. He said that during his visit to Delhi last week, he did not get any feelers from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge that they are considering a change in leadership.