How a watercolour collective in Kerala is raising funds for neurodivergent children

It all began when a group of artists in Kerala came together to organise an exhibition — an exclusive show of watercolour works, titled ‘Aquarelle’.
After its success, the late artist Mopasang Valath made a suggestion: why not create an organisation of watercolour artists that supports budding talents from across the state? The aim was to popularise the medium once again.
Thus was born Aquarelle Kerala — a collective that supports, educates, and organises watercolour artists.
“That was in 2022,” recalls Ajeesh Kochi among his fellow artists. “A collective, an organisation, that is open to all who love this medium. There is no fee for anything we conduct, be it joining the group, the exhibition, or even the workshops.”
Flashforward to 2025 — the organisation has held 12 events, including workshops with prominent Indian watercolour and plein air artists such as Milind Mulick and Bijay Biswal.
“All these are for promoting, helping others to start painting and learning the techniques of watercolour,” says Sathya Shenoy, a founding member of Aquarelle.
Earning through art is a difficult goal for many. Aquarelle, now with over 250 members from across Kerala, is working to change that. “We curate artworks from members throughout the year. Then, we organise an exhibition-cum-sale. The entire amount then goes to the artists involved.”
This model has evolved organically over the past two years. In the midst of this, Aquarelle decided to organise a two-day camp in Thiruvananthapuram for underprivileged, orphaned children and elderly residents of care homes.
“That camp was eye-opening, heart-wrenching, and satisfying at the same time,” says Sathya. “I clearly remember interacting with an eight-year-old boy who had lost his parents just days earlier. That’s the day we, as a group, realised the power of art to offer solace.”
Soon after, Aquarelle began working with Raksha Society, an NGO that supports children with special needs. “The organisation runs a vocational school in Mattancherry. Last year, about 30 artists from the group visited the centre,” says Sathya. “Children in the neurodivergent spectrum interacted with us. They were filled with questions… they watched us the entire day, painted with us.”
How can an artist help?
That was the question Ajeesh posed that evening — a moment of deep reflection among the artists.
“The way the children engaged with colours was something to behold. Those shared moments sparked a thought — why not raise funds through art?” Ajeesh recalls.
The idea was shared with Mopasang. Preparations began in June 2024. And a few days ago, on May 3, Aquarelle Kerala and Raksha Society organised an exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Colours of Care’ at David Hall Art Gallery in Fort Kochi.
About 30 artists associated with Aquarelle selected their best works — 190 frames — for the exhibition, with the aim of donating the entire proceeds to the school. “Not every artist can offer financial help, but through their creations, they can still make a difference,” Ajeesh says.
The exhibition is an emotional moment for members of Aquarelle. Mopasang passed away in February.
“Mopasang sir was the one who spearheaded the project. He was the founder, our patron, and in many ways, our guide. But a day after we booked the gallery, he was admitted to the ICU,” recalls Sathya.
Aquarelle came to a pause, says Ajeesh. But after more than a month, the artists regrouped and decided to honour Mopasang’s final wish. “The exhibition proves that when intentions are noble, they find their way,” says Girija N Menon, executive secretary of Raksha.
Thiruvananthapuram-based art teacher Jini Kallaiyam echoes similar sentiments. “It’s gratifying to see my works being used for a meaningful cause,” he says.
“Since I work to make art a vital part of a child’s life, this initiative resonated with me. Beyond the cause, it also aims to popularise watercolour as a medium. These efforts are important in helping people understand the depth and versatility of watercolour, which unfortunately hasn’t received the same recognition as acrylic or oil paints. The level of observance and skill required to handle watercolour is remarkable.”
To a new world
Upon entering David Hall, visitors are welcomed by watercolour works that capture amazing landscapes, serene forests, and rustic life. Each piece connects through its subdued hues and resonance with everyday moments.
Kochi-based artist Shalini B Menon, a member of Aquarelle, is elated that one of her paintings got sold. “It’s pure joy to know that an artwork also plays a role in the children’s betterment,” she says.
“The children were part of the journey — painting with us to welcoming us to the gallery. It’s a mutually enriching experience. The initiative showed us the power of art.”
For Kollam-based artists Sreekumar Venpalakkara, Saju Prabhakar, and Nasimudeen — who have previously used their art to support those in need — this is familiar ground. “Contributing something positive to society through our art is the least we can do. Our talent and creativity are what we have to offer,” they say.
Aquarelle earned over Rs1.5 lakh in two days. The proceeds will go into setting up a baking unit at the vocational school. Initially scheduled for the weekend, the gallery has extended the show until May 7, thanks to the “overwhelming support”.
Notably, the popular plein air art group Urban Sketchers promoted the event through live sketching sessions, and the music collective Rhythm Circle gave an impromptu performance on opening day.
“All of these were unplanned, unexpected. We are convinced that when the motive is right, goodness follows,” says Ajeesh.
Aquarelle Kerala is planning to continue with the Colours of Care project. “More artists have shown interest,” says Ajeesh.
Two weeks from now, Colours of Care is planning an art event — mostly plein air painting — in Mattancherry to promote a drug-free society.
“Art can heal. It can change lives. And we in Aquarelle want to help move along that idea,” chorus the founding members — Ajeesh, Sajeev K S, Sandeep Ramnath, Ajay George, and Sathya.
“We are realising and understanding our society and its needs in ways we couldn’t before. And aims or goals all get bigger each day. We are also learning every day.”