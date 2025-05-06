How a watercolour collective in Kerala is raising funds for neurodivergent children

It all began when a group of artists in Kerala came together to organise an exhibition — an exclusive show of watercolour works, titled ‘Aquarelle’.

After its success, the late artist Mopasang Valath made a suggestion: why not create an organisation of watercolour artists that supports budding talents from across the state? The aim was to popularise the medium once again.

Thus was born Aquarelle Kerala — a collective that supports, educates, and organises watercolour artists.

“That was in 2022,” recalls Ajeesh Kochi among his fellow artists. “A collective, an organisation, that is open to all who love this medium. There is no fee for anything we conduct, be it joining the group, the exhibition, or even the workshops.”

Flashforward to 2025 — the organisation has held 12 events, including workshops with prominent Indian watercolour and plein air artists such as Milind Mulick and Bijay Biswal.

“All these are for promoting, helping others to start painting and learning the techniques of watercolour,” says Sathya Shenoy, a founding member of Aquarelle.

Earning through art is a difficult goal for many. Aquarelle, now with over 250 members from across Kerala, is working to change that. “We curate artworks from members throughout the year. Then, we organise an exhibition-cum-sale. The entire amount then goes to the artists involved.”

This model has evolved organically over the past two years. In the midst of this, Aquarelle decided to organise a two-day camp in Thiruvananthapuram for underprivileged, orphaned children and elderly residents of care homes.

“That camp was eye-opening, heart-wrenching, and satisfying at the same time,” says Sathya. “I clearly remember interacting with an eight-year-old boy who had lost his parents just days earlier. That’s the day we, as a group, realised the power of art to offer solace.”