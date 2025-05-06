World Asthma Day: Clear misconceptions, breathe free

World Asthma Day is observed every year on the first Tuesday of May. The day was conceived to spread awareness about the condition and make treatment options accessible.

Here we look at some common misconceptions about asthma that need to be dispelled:

‘Asthma is a childhood disease, and it doesn’t develop when one becomes an adult’

Although asthma usually develops in childhood, a considerable percentage of children ‘grow out’ of their asthma. However, it can recur once they become adults. The disease can present for the first time in adulthood. In fact, asthma can come on at any age, even after the age of 90.

‘I don’t get wheezing and, hence, I don’t think I have asthma’

Although wheezing is a classical symptom of asthma, it may not be appreciated by all patients. Sometimes, it is heard only with the aid of the doctor’s stethoscope. When an asthmatic patient gets a flare up, it is usually manifested by wheezing, but in extreme cases, the patient may have a ‘silent chest’.

A significant percentage of asthmatic patients have cough as their predominant symptom, and this is often referred to as ‘cough variant asthma’. They can be treated in the same manner as other asthmatics.