Anto Antony likely to be nominated Congress state president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite opposition from Congress state chief K Sudhakaran and a section of party leaders in Kerala, the high command is all likely to nominate Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, a close confidant of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, as the new state president.

Anto’s name is expected to be announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Venugopal in a day or two.

The central leadership is learnt to have taken the decision after Rahul Gandhi held deliberations with former state presidents and senior leaders to end the stalemate in the state Congress following opposition from some senior leaders and Sudhakaran against Anto’s appointment.

Though the names of Roji M John, Sunny Joseph, Adoor Prakash and Mathew Kuzhalnadan were considered in the first lap along with Anto, only Sunny and Anto entered the final round, Congress insiders said.

The AICC had put the announcement on hold after senior leaders like K Muraleedharan and Shashi Tharoor objected to a change of leadership and Sudhakaran openly revolted against the high command, said sources.

Anto, who was a confidant of Oommen Chandy, is expected to take his new charge after visiting the tomb of the former chief minister. The four-time MP started his political career in the Congress through Kerala Students Union and was the DCC president of Kottayam. After being defeated by CPM’s Suresh Kurup in his first election to the Lok Sabha from Kottayam in 2004, Anto shifted his base to Pathanamthitta, from where he won in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

The high command decided to look for a new KPCC president following complaints from several senior and youth leaders about the ill health of Sudhakaran and his absence in organisational work. The difference of opinion between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Sudhakaran also worked as a catalyst in his likely exit from the post.

The two leaders’ silly quarrels which came out in the open had affected the image of the Congress, the high command feels.