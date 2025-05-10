17-year-old dies of suspected rabies in Kerala's Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: A Plus II student from Thakazhi in Alappuzha died of suspected rabies on Friday. The deceased is Sooraj Nair, 17, of Pushpamangalath, Karumadi East, Thakazhi. He was a student of the Devaswom Board HSS Thakazhi. He died while undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha MCH.

Officials said Sooraj did not take the rabies vaccine after being bitten by a pet dog around two weeks ago while he was on way to his relative’s house.

A few days ago, he developed fever and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed rabies infection. Later, he was shifted to Alappuzha MCH where his condition worsened. He died on Friday morning.

Officials said that his friends and relatives would be vaccinated against rabies as a precautionary measure. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after the postmortem examination, said an official.