Kerala

17-year-old dies of suspected rabies in Kerala's Alappuzha

Four rabies deaths were reported in the state in one month.
A canine waits for anti-rabies jab in Kochi, Kerala. image used for representational purposes only.
A canine waits for anti-rabies jab in Kochi, Kerala. image used for representational purposes only.(File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ALAPPUZHA: A Plus II student from Thakazhi in Alappuzha died of suspected rabies on Friday. The deceased is Sooraj Nair, 17, of Pushpamangalath, Karumadi East, Thakazhi. He was a student of the Devaswom Board HSS Thakazhi. He died while undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha MCH.

Officials said Sooraj did not take the rabies vaccine after being bitten by a pet dog around two weeks ago while he was on way to his relative’s house.

A few days ago, he developed fever and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed rabies infection. Later, he was shifted to Alappuzha MCH where his condition worsened. He died on Friday morning.

Officials said that his friends and relatives would be vaccinated against rabies as a precautionary measure. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after the postmortem examination, said an official.

A canine waits for anti-rabies jab in Kochi, Kerala. image used for representational purposes only.
Case filed against dog owner after 13-year-old dies from rabies in Kerala

Four rabies deaths were reported in the state in one month. A seven-year-old girl died in Pathanamthitta four days ago.

On April 9, a 12-year-old girl from Pathanamthitta also died of rabies. Another five-year-old girl from Malappuram died on April 29. The girls died even after being vaccinated. However, Sooraj died due to lack of vaccination.

A canine waits for anti-rabies jab in Kochi, Kerala. image used for representational purposes only.
Seven-year-old succumbs to rabies in Kollam; third death in Kerala
Kerala​
Rabies deaths

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com