Kerala's St Augustine Study Hall members on cloud nine

KOCHI: When Dominique Mamberti, the Cardinal Protodeacon, announced the name of the new pontiff from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican around 10:50pm (IST) on Thursday, a group of priests at St Augustine Study Hall in Aluva’s Mariyapuram jumped in joy.

They had two reasons to celebrate: One, Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was one of them, a member of the Order of St Augustine (OSA). Two, the pontiff had visited their regional house twice.

Of the eight priests at the OSA’s regional house, Fr John Bosco was especially ecstatic.

“The new pontiff had taken part in the priesthood ordination ceremony of six of us from the St Augustine Study Hall in 2004,” recalled Fr Bosco.

“The pontiff, then the prior general of OSA, arrived at the regional house and stayed here for two weeks. During his stay, he interacted with everyone at the hall and also those who came to meet him,” he told TNIE.

Fr Bosco described the new pontiff as a down-to-earth person. “Those interacting with him won’t feel they are talking to a person holding a high post. Back then too, it was as if he was one of us. I remember him placing his hand on our heads and blessing us after the ceremony,” said Fr Bosco, who got ordained on April 22, 2004, along with Fr Robert Roy Manjalikattu, Fr Augustine Thomas Puthenveettil, Fr Shiju Varghese, Fr Anosh S and Fr Tiby Peter. Of them, four are now in Spain, one is in Kollam and Fr Bosco is at the regional house in Aluva.

He said the pontiff visited the St Augustine Study Hall in 2006 and was here for two days. “He had come for the meeting of regional superiors of OSA from the Asia Pacific region,” Fr Bosco said.

Fr Justin Joseph, who is also at the OSA regional house, recalled how he met the pontiff, then a cardinal, in the Vatican in February 2024.