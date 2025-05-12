Theyyam artists demand safer rituals as calls grow to reform dangerous traditions in Malabar

KANNUR: The theyyam community in northern Malabar is calling for a major shift in age-old customs that expose performers to serious physical risks. Amid growing concerns, theyyam artists and folklorists are urging immediate intervention from the government and judiciary to address the welfare of performers who suffer life-altering injuries during traditional rituals.
Malabar is witnessing deepening divisions over the safety of its artists, with demands intensifying for the ban on certain dangerous performances. A recent gathering of theyyam artists and folklorists called for an outright ban on Ottakolams — ritual performances believed to pose grave threats to the lives and well-being of the artists involved.
Gireesh Pookoth, a folklore researcher from Kannur, has appealed for an end to particularly hazardous rituals such as Theechamundi, Kandanarkelan, Puthiyabhagavathi, and Agnikanda Karnan. He warns that these performances subject artists to extreme physical danger.
“I’ve met numerous individuals who perform and assist in the preparation of theyyam kolams and have documented alarming testimonies. Some have had to undergo leg amputations, while others are battling severe, life-altering illnesses,” he said.
Kidney-related ailments are especially common among veteran theyyam performers. “During performances, artists are required to tie tight knots as part of their elaborate costumes. They often remain dehydrated for nearly two days, unable to change attire or even relieve themselves. These harsh conditions have led to chronic kidney diseases, the symptoms of which often emerge only after the artists retire, leaving them to endure a miserable old age,” Gireesh added.
However, not everyone in the community agrees with the call for a complete ban. Some argue that while artists’ safety is paramount, it is neither practical nor culturally appropriate to outlaw traditional rituals that have been observed for centuries. Instead, they advocate for stricter safety regulations and medical supervision.
“Banning Ottakolams is not an option. It’s true that many theyyam artists face risks during and after performances, but it is the artists themselves and the temple committees who need to initiate reforms. In recent times, these rituals have turned into a competition to prove who is superior. It’s the responsibility of temple authorities to consider limiting the Thottams to essential rituals,” said Ottakolam artist Manesh Lal Panicker.
Meanwhile, Folklore Academy director Ajayakumar Aroli told TNIE that while the academy currently provides financial assistance for artists’ welfare, offering comprehensive insurance coverage remains a massive challenge.
“We disburse between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh annually for folklore artists’ welfare. However, the sheer number of artists in the state makes it impractical to bring everyone under insurance coverage. What we can recommend is for each Kavu or temple committee to arrange general insurance coverage ahead of every Ottakolam performance,” Ajayakumar said.