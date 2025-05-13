Cadell Jeanson Raja gets life imprisonment, Rs 15 lakh fine for Nanthancode mass murder

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sixth Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced Cadell Jeanson Raja to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh for the brutal 2017 Nanthancode mass murder, which claimed the lives of four of his family members. Judge K Vishnu pronounced the quantum of punishment after hearing the final arguments earlier in the day.

The court directed that the fine amount be given to Jose Sundaram, the prime witness in the case and the brother of Jean Padma, one of the victims. Jose, who is currently wheelchair-bound, will receive compensation from the fine imposed under various charges.

Cadell was convicted under four counts of Section 302 (murder), with each count carrying a life sentence and a fine of Rs 3 lakh-totalling Rs 12 lakh. He also received seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and five years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

During sentencing, the prosecution demanded capital punishment, arguing that the crime fell under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category. However, the defence pleaded for leniency, citing Cadell’s age and psychological state.

The court had termed the crime "grave, serious, and numbing to the conscience." It observed that the accused, who planned and executed the murders of his parents, sister and relative, does not deserve leniency of a well-functioning legal system.