Cadell Jeanson Raja gets life imprisonment, Rs 15 lakh fine for Nanthancode mass murder

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sixth Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced Cadell Jeanson Raja to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh for the brutal 2017 Nanthancode mass murder, which claimed the lives of four of his family members. Judge K Vishnu pronounced the quantum of punishment after hearing the final arguments earlier in the day.
The court directed that the fine amount be given to Jose Sundaram, the prime witness in the case and the brother of Jean Padma, one of the victims. Jose, who is currently wheelchair-bound, will receive compensation from the fine imposed under various charges.
Cadell was convicted under four counts of Section 302 (murder), with each count carrying a life sentence and a fine of Rs 3 lakh-totalling Rs 12 lakh. He also received seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and five years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).
During sentencing, the prosecution demanded capital punishment, arguing that the crime fell under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category. However, the defence pleaded for leniency, citing Cadell’s age and psychological state.
The court had termed the crime "grave, serious, and numbing to the conscience." It observed that the accused, who planned and executed the murders of his parents, sister and relative, does not deserve leniency of a well-functioning legal system.
Cadell, the sole accused, was found guilty on Monday. During the sentencing phase, the court heard detailed arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The prosecution asserted that Cadell had no mental illness at the time of the murders and that the acts were cold-blooded and premeditated.
The judgment comes after an eight-year-long trial that saw multiple delays, including psychiatric evaluations and the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially deemed unfit to stand trial due to a diagnosis of schizophrenia in 2017, Cadell underwent treatment before being declared mentally competent to face trial.
The murders occurred on April 5, 2017. According to the prosecution, Cadell lured his mother, Jean Padma, upstairs under the pretext of showing her a video game he had created. He then struck her from behind with an axe. Later that evening, he murdered his father, Raja Thankam and sister Caroline in a similar manner. The following day, he killed a visiting relative, Lalitha.
The bodies were kept in a bedroom and partially burned over two nights. On April 9, the charred remains of his parents and sister were discovered, completely burnt. Lalitha’s body had been hacked and only partially burned. The fire, which spread during Cadell’s second attempt to destroy evidence, led to the discovery of the crime.
Police investigations revealed that Cadell had nursed a deep grudge against his father and family. He fled to Chennai after the incident and was arrested on his return to Kerala. His online search history showed that he had studied mass murders and purchased the murder weapon,a sharp axe,online.
A handwritten journal found from his room detailed his inner turmoil, frustrations, and violent fantasies, which police believe served as a blueprint for the killings.
Over 41 witnesses, including forensic experts, neighbours, investigating officers, and acquaintances, testified during the trial. A former classmate from Australia described Cadell as socially withdrawn and obsessed with gadgets and video games.
Cadell was charged with murder, destruction of evidence, and causing injury with deadly weapons. The verdict, twice postponed earlier.