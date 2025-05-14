Cadell case: Premeditated murders, studied verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a verdict that brings a closure to the trial in the Nanthancode mass murder that shook the state, the prosecution demanded for capital punishment. However the court awarded four life terms for the four murders. With another 12 years for different charges, he will have to serve a jail term of at least 30 years, pointed out the prosecution.

“The verdict is just. Although we expected a death sentence, we believe justice has been served. Cadell will have to stay behind bars for at least 30 years.The court took into account the severity of the crime, the planning involved, and the deliberate attempts to mislead police. This was not a crime of passion,” public prosecutor Dileep Sathyan told TNIE.

While many questioned how a man reportedly diagnosed with psychiatric disorders could be handed such a severe punishment or taken through all the trials, the law, as experts clarify, draws a firm line between mental illness and legal insanity.

“People often conflate mental illness with legal immunity. But the legal system is clear. Medical insanity is not the same as legal insanity. You can have a diagnosed condition and still be held accountable if you understand your actions,” said psychiatrist G Mohan Roy.

Legal insanity is very narrowly defined. At the time of the crime, the individual must be incapable of knowing the nature of the act or that it was wrong. “In Cadell’s case, the court found clear evidence of planning, manipulation, and concealment at the time of the crime.