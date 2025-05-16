Crackdown pays off, home birth cases drop in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s efforts to curb the risky practice of home births -- following the death of a woman in Malappuram during childbirth in early April -- have begun to show results.

In April, the number of home births statewide dropped to 26 from the March figure of 46.

Notably, Malappuram -- which has long recorded the highest number of home deliveries in Kerala -- led the improvement, bringing down home births from 23 to just six during the period. Kollam reported a complete halt in home births, from four in the previous month.

Despite the drastic reduction, Malappuram still recorded the highest number of home births in the state in April, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with four cases. However, seeing Malappuram’s numbers fall to single digits is a significant achievement.“The government’s action after the death (of the woman from Malappuram), along with consistent follow-up, helped in bringing the desired impact among the public,” Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO) Renuka R told TNIE.

Local self-government bodies also played a key role in the campaign, organising street plays in areas known for encouraging home births. The World Health Day (April 7) celebrations in the state also focused on the theme.