Crackdown pays off, home birth cases drop in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s efforts to curb the risky practice of home births -- following the death of a woman in Malappuram during childbirth in early April -- have begun to show results.
In April, the number of home births statewide dropped to 26 from the March figure of 46.
Notably, Malappuram -- which has long recorded the highest number of home deliveries in Kerala -- led the improvement, bringing down home births from 23 to just six during the period. Kollam reported a complete halt in home births, from four in the previous month.
Despite the drastic reduction, Malappuram still recorded the highest number of home births in the state in April, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with four cases. However, seeing Malappuram’s numbers fall to single digits is a significant achievement.“The government’s action after the death (of the woman from Malappuram), along with consistent follow-up, helped in bringing the desired impact among the public,” Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO) Renuka R told TNIE.
Local self-government bodies also played a key role in the campaign, organising street plays in areas known for encouraging home births. The World Health Day (April 7) celebrations in the state also focused on the theme.
While India’s maternal mortality rate stands at 97 per 1 lakh live births, Kerala has reduced it to just 19. Between April last year and February this year, the state recorded 2,94,058 births, of which 382 occurred at home. In 2024 alone, the department linked 17 stillbirths and 12 neonatal deaths to home births. Malappuram, in particular, has been at the centre of the crisis, recording 1,244 home births out of a total of 2,931 deliveries between 2019 and September 2024.
The turning point came with the death of Asma, 35, who bled to death during a home birth on April 5. Health Minister Veena George termed such incidents as “intentional murder” and directed district medical officers to pursue culpable homicide charges in such cases. Subsequently, Asma’s husband, Sirajuddin, was arrested.
Even before the tragedy, Dr K Pratibha, a medical officer at the Thanur Family Health Centre (FHC) in Malappuram, had been advocating against home births. Frustrated by repeated cases, she took up the issue through official channels and approached the High Court, seeking strict government action and clear guidelines to prevent such practices. “The government must protect the lives of both mother and child. Even the unborn child has rights that must be safeguarded. Strong action from the authorities will deter families from taking such risks,” she said.
The health department’s recent progress comes at a critical time, as the High Court has sought a report based on Dr Pratibha’s supplementary petition filed in May.