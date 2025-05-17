Nedumbassery road rage: Accused CISF personnel acted with intent, say police

KOCHI: The police have deemed two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel ramming their car into a 25-year-old youth in Nedumbassery an intentional act of murder.

The incident which occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday near Nayathode led to the death of Ivin of Thuravoor near Angamaly. He was working as a chef with CAFS airline caterers.

The accused — Vinay Kumar Das, 28, and Mohan Kumar, 31, both hailing from Bihar — had claimed the death was accidental. However, the police said CCTV footage, mobile phone videos, and forensic evidence paint a different picture. “This cannot be treated as an accident,” a police officer involved in the investigation told TNIE.

“The CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings we have recovered clearly show that the accused intentionally struck Ivin with their car. He clung to the bonnet and pleaded for help, but the accused dragged him for nearly a kilometre before applying sudden brakes. When he fell, they ran the car over him. The autopsy report supports our assessment.”

The altercation began after the CISF personnel, in their vehicle, honked aggressively and attempted to overtake Ivin’s car. A minor collision occurred, leading Ivin to block their vehicle and confront them near the Government HSS at Nayathode.

When he began recording the incident and calling the police, the CISF personnel accelerated their car, causing Ivin to fall onto the bonnet. Instead of stopping, they continued to drive with him on the car before fatally running him over.