Nedumbassery road rage: Accused CISF personnel acted with intent, say police

KOCHI: The police have deemed two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel ramming their car into a 25-year-old youth in Nedumbassery an intentional act of murder.
The incident which occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday near Nayathode led to the death of Ivin of Thuravoor near Angamaly. He was working as a chef with CAFS airline caterers.
The accused — Vinay Kumar Das, 28, and Mohan Kumar, 31, both hailing from Bihar — had claimed the death was accidental. However, the police said CCTV footage, mobile phone videos, and forensic evidence paint a different picture. “This cannot be treated as an accident,” a police officer involved in the investigation told TNIE.
“The CCTV footage and mobile phone recordings we have recovered clearly show that the accused intentionally struck Ivin with their car. He clung to the bonnet and pleaded for help, but the accused dragged him for nearly a kilometre before applying sudden brakes. When he fell, they ran the car over him. The autopsy report supports our assessment.”
The altercation began after the CISF personnel, in their vehicle, honked aggressively and attempted to overtake Ivin’s car. A minor collision occurred, leading Ivin to block their vehicle and confront them near the Government HSS at Nayathode.
When he began recording the incident and calling the police, the CISF personnel accelerated their car, causing Ivin to fall onto the bonnet. Instead of stopping, they continued to drive with him on the car before fatally running him over.
The duo told police that they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. “The accused claimed that they panicked after noticing Ivin filming them. But we have collected strong evidence against them,” the officer said.
On Friday, constable Mohan, who drove the car, was discharged from hospital and was brought to the Nedumbassery police station. Sub-inspector Vinay was already in custody. Both were remanded in judicial custody. CISF has suspended the men.
Ivin’s funeral was held at a church in Thuravoor on Friday.
Congress workers demand stringent action
Congress workers, including Youth Congress members, staged a protest march outside the CISF office in Nedumbassery. The police erected barricades to prevent the protesters from entering the premises, even as some tried to breach the blockade.
The protesters demanded stringent action against the accused officers and sought their dismissal from service. They alleged that the officers had earlier been involved in rash driving in the area.