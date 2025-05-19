Appointment of Pradeep Kumar as Kerala CM’s private secretary sparks ‘sidelining’ debate

KOZHIKODE: A major political row has broken out over the appointment of A Pradeep Kumar, former Kozhikode North MLA and current CPM state committee member, as the private secretary to the chief minister.

The decision has sparked widespread debate within the party and among political observers about whether the move signals a promotion or a strategic sidelining of the veteran leader.

Sources indicate that Pradeep’s sudden relocation to the capital is being interpreted as a tactical attempt to remove him from the local political stage in Kozhikode, just ahead of crucial local body and assembly elections.

Allegations are rife that this shift was designed to pave the way for other contenders, particularly those aligned with Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, to gain greater leverage in the region. Well-regarded for his clean image and cross-party acceptability, Pradeep was reportedly in the running for several key roles, including a potential return to the assembly and the Kozhikode mayoral post in the next term, which will be open to the general category.

With his strong grassroots connect and seniority, insiders believed he could even emerge as a candidate for a ministerial position if re-elected to the assembly. Critics claim that the new role, while prestigious in administrative terms, lacks electoral clout and is intended to curtail his rising influence.