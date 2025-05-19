No end to deadlock over delegation row, Tharoor and Congress mull options

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There seems to be no end to the stalemate between the Congress and Shashi Tharoor over the naming of the Thiruvananthapuram MP as one of the heads of delegations that will visit other countries to garner support for India’s policy to counter Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism.

Though the high command has yielded to BJP government pressure and Tharoor’s stern position, according to sources in the Congress, the party is seeking several options.

The Centre’s move to exclude three of the four nominees submitted by the Congress also came as a major setback for Rahul Gandhi. There are indications that the party may decide to withdraw Tharoor as chairman of the standing committee on external affairs.

The high command also reportedly conveyed the message that the party will not make any concessions to Tharoor.

“In the current political situation, however, the Modi government will not succumb to Congress demand,” an INDIA bloc MP said. “The government, through the speaker, can resist it. And if the Congress insists, the BJP can reclaim the committee’s chairmanship, as it did in 2019,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Tharoor camp is also preparing for retaliation. Several leaders from Kerala, who harbour resentment with the party leadership’s style of functioning and over unilateral decisions coming from certain centres, are believed to be in touch with Tharoor. Some dissatisfied leaders from North India have contacted him, too. “Tharoor has decided to lead the delegation as of now,” a leader close to him said.