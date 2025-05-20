Artist etches Padmanabha’s celestial siesta on banana leaf

Rajendran Vadakkepadath has been waiting for years. Not just to see how his work will reach culmination, but also to witness whether the plantain leaf can hold the reclining Padmanabha.

He began this particular painting some years ago after a few of his experiments on the leaves won media attention. And the choice of Padmanabha’s celestial siesta was probably the product of his fascination with details.

“It is an intricate artwork. Hence, leaf as a medium fits because to paint on it, one needs to be patient and meditative. It tests our patience because the wait can last for years. I started the work on Padmanabha over three years ago. It is a cluster of 84 dried plantain leaves on which I painted the majestic reclining Vishnu of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram,” says the art teacher at Chittoor GHSS.

The idea of painting on dry plantain leaves was not something he took up as a challenge. “Art is never that way. It just dawns on you as you enter the vast space of imagination and creativity. There can, however, be inspirations. For me, it was the lecture that APJ Abdul Kalam gave some 20 years ago in Coimbatore. He spoke of why artists should leave imprints for posterity behind as pathways towards new worlds. This got me thinking. And soon I started experimenting,” says Rajendran, a graduate from the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai.