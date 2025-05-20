CM charts vision for ‘New Kerala’ on govt’s fourth anniversary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the fourth anniversary of the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a ‘New Kerala’ - a forward-looking, inclusive society shaped for future generations.

“New Kerala,” he said, “will be a developed society where equality and brotherhood prevail.”

Emphasising progress across sectors like infrastructure, education and social welfare, the CM underscored the state’s resolve to ensure a brighter future for every Keralite. Reflecting on the LDF’s journey since coming to power in 2016, Pinarayi noted the severe challenges inherited from the previous administration, including economic stagnation and institutional setbacks.

“Now, the notion that nothing would happen in Kerala has disappeared. The critics are silent,” he said.

Pinarayi also pointed out the landmark achievements that redefined the state’s development trajectory.

“The Vizhinjam International Port, which puts Kerala on the world map, has become a reality. One hundred percent of the project’s construction has been carried out since the time of the previous LDF government,” he noted.

He also cited the completion of major projects like the Kochi Metro, GAIL pipeline, Kannur airport and key industrial and research initiatives.