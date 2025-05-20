CM charts vision for ‘New Kerala’ on govt’s fourth anniversary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the fourth anniversary of the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a ‘New Kerala’ - a forward-looking, inclusive society shaped for future generations.
“New Kerala,” he said, “will be a developed society where equality and brotherhood prevail.”
Emphasising progress across sectors like infrastructure, education and social welfare, the CM underscored the state’s resolve to ensure a brighter future for every Keralite. Reflecting on the LDF’s journey since coming to power in 2016, Pinarayi noted the severe challenges inherited from the previous administration, including economic stagnation and institutional setbacks.
“Now, the notion that nothing would happen in Kerala has disappeared. The critics are silent,” he said.
Pinarayi also pointed out the landmark achievements that redefined the state’s development trajectory.
“The Vizhinjam International Port, which puts Kerala on the world map, has become a reality. One hundred percent of the project’s construction has been carried out since the time of the previous LDF government,” he noted.
He also cited the completion of major projects like the Kochi Metro, GAIL pipeline, Kannur airport and key industrial and research initiatives.
Under the LIFE Mission, over 5.7 lakh homes have been handed over, benefitting large numbers of people from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, he said, adding that welfare pensions have been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1,600, reaching over 60 lakh beneficiaries. “In nine years, over four lakh families have become land owners.The LDF government intends to distribute one lakh more title deeds in the next one year,” he said.
In education, the government invested more than Rs 5,000 crore to upgrade schools and integrate AI and robotics into curricula. The state has also led in the IT sector, with over 6,400 startups creating 63,000 jobs and attracting Rs 6,000 crore in investments, he said.
Initiatives in science and technology include India’s first Digital University and a Graphene Innovation Centre, the CM said. On law and order, he credited enhanced public safety and successful anti-narcotics efforts. Despite central financial constraints and natural calamities, state’s tax revenue rose from Rs 47,000 crore to Rs 81,000 crore. “We are not discouraged by crises, rather we are turning them into opportunities,” Pinarayi said.