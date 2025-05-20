Vice chancellor selection in KTU, DUK tough call for Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty prevails over the appointment of new vice chancellors in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) and Digital University of Kerala (DUK) as the term of the incumbent interim VCs in both universities is set to end this month.

Though rules stipulate appointment of a regular V-C within six months of appointing an interim V-C, the process has been stalled indefinitely in all varsities due to differences between the government and governor on the composition of the selection panel. This would necessitate a return to the interim V-C arrangement.

In November last year, former governor Arif Mohammed Khan had appointed interim V-Cs in KTU and DUK for a six-month period following the failure to reach a consensus with the government on V-C selection. Khan made the appointments after disregarding a panel of names provided by the state government. His decision was challenged by the government in the High Court.

On Monday, the High Court made it clear that the V-C appointment must commence with the state government’s recommendation. Though the verdict has come as a shot in the arm for the government, it is in a fix as finding a suitable person as interim V-C, as per the Acts of both varsities, seems a tough task.

As per the KTU Act, the charge of vice chancellor can be given either to the vice chancellor of any other university, the university’s pro vice chancellor or the higher education secretary.

Notably, KTU does not have a pro vice chancellor at present. In the case of DUK, the charge can be given to either the vice chancellor of any other university or secretary of electronics and information technology department.