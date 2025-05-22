CPM-led panchayat in Kollam moves to rename ‘Pakistan Mukku’ despite party stand

KOLLAM: In a move that contrasts with the CPM’s strong opposition to renaming junctions with Pakistan-linked names across Kerala, a CPM-majority panchayat in Kollam has decided to rename ‘Pakistan Mukku’.
At a recent committee meeting, the Kunnathur panchayat unanimously approved the name change, opting for Iverkala – a local nickname historically associated with the area.
Panchayat vice president Binesh Kadambanad said the decision was prompted by public sentiment following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
“The decision was taken after the Phenglaon terrorist attack. KG Anisya is a ward member of Puthanampalam East in the panchayat. And she has put the agenda of changing the name of Pakistan Mukku. We believe that it's time to show unity against terrorism. That's why it has been unanimous in the meeting when the proposal of changing the name came up,” he said.
The proposal was based on a letter submitted by KG Aneesya, a BJP member and ward representative, demanding that ‘Pakistan Corner’ be renamed. The matter was listed as agenda item number 12 in the committee meeting and was passed without opposition.
Congress panchayat member Rajan Nattissery pointed out that a previous Congress ward member had also tried to rename the junction ‘Priyadarshini’, though the attempt was unsuccessful.
“The name Pakisthan Mukku is not suitable for our panchayat. Our innocent people have died by the hands of terrorists from Pakistan. Moreover, there is no formal record with the panchayat regarding the existence of the Pakisthan Mukku name. There is a PWD road which is named after the Pakistan Mukku, but again, panchayat has no idea how that name came to exist,” he said.
“If you see the shops here, you will find out that Pakistan Mukku is on the billboard. So for decades the people have been using this name, and I don't think so; even if we change the name, it will fade away from the people's minds. Now it was the state government who needed to say the final decision on the recommendation of the panchayat,” he added.
Rajan Nattissery also noted that the area, located in the Nilackal ward, is home to the panchayat’s only mosque and a significant Muslim population. Over generations, locals began referring to the junction as ‘Pakistan Mukku’, though the name has no official record in panchayat documents.
The panchayat’s recommendation will now be forwarded to the state government, which will take the final call on renaming the junction.