CPM-led panchayat in Kollam moves to rename ‘Pakistan Mukku’ despite party stand

KOLLAM: In a move that contrasts with the CPM’s strong opposition to renaming junctions with Pakistan-linked names across Kerala, a CPM-majority panchayat in Kollam has decided to rename ‘Pakistan Mukku’.

At a recent committee meeting, the Kunnathur panchayat unanimously approved the name change, opting for Iverkala – a local nickname historically associated with the area.

Panchayat vice president Binesh Kadambanad said the decision was prompted by public sentiment following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“The decision was taken after the Phenglaon terrorist attack. KG Anisya is a ward member of Puthanampalam East in the panchayat. And she has put the agenda of changing the name of Pakistan Mukku. We believe that it's time to show unity against terrorism. That's why it has been unanimous in the meeting when the proposal of changing the name came up,” he said.

The proposal was based on a letter submitted by KG Aneesya, a BJP member and ward representative, demanding that ‘Pakistan Corner’ be renamed. The matter was listed as agenda item number 12 in the committee meeting and was passed without opposition.