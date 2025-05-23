Political storm intensifies as MoRTH blacklists KNR Constructions over NH-66 collapse in Malappuram

KOCHI: The political storm over damage to portions of the NH-66 in the state showed no sign of easing even as the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday blacklisted Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions, holding it responsible for the collapse of the under-construction stretch at Kooriyad in Malappuram on May 19.
In a strongly-worded remark against the Congress-led Opposition, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused it of politicising a project entirely managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “The LDF is being unfairly targeted for issues beyond its control. The land was acquired as a duty to the nation—there’s no fault in that,” he said in Kollam. The reaction came on the heels of a scathing attack by Opposition leaders who accused the government of conveniently distancing itself from the fiasco.
“NH-66 had two fathers. After the collapse, it has become an orphan,” quipped Congress leader K Muraleedharan.
In a release, the MoRTH said, “Taking strict action against the concessionaire, NHAI has disallowed KNR Constructions Ltd from participating in ongoing/future bidding forthwith.”
It said the Highway Engineering Consultant (HEC), entrusted with overseeing the widening of NH-66 into a six-lane facility on the stretch from Ramanatukkara to Valanchery bypass, has also been disallowed from participating in ongoing and future bidding. Two senior officials, one from each company, were placed under suspension.
The action comes a day after a central team of experts, led by Professor G V Rao of IIT Delhi, visited the site and submitted a preliminary report to the ministry. The team will visit all problem areas on various stretches of NH-66 widening and submit a report to the MoRTH.
“We have received the order debarring the contractor from future tenders being floated by MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) and BRO (Border Roads Organisation). A couple of officials have been placed under suspension over the unfortunate incident,” said an official of NHAI, project implementation unit (PIU)-Palakkad.
Construction firm puts blame on soil conditions
In a communique to the stock exchanges, KNR Constructions Ltd acknowledged that the NHAI suspended its concessionaire – KNR Ramanattukara Infra Private Ltd – from participating in the ongoing/future bidding for project works for “one month period or completion of investigation by the expert committee whichever is later.”
The company sought to blame the soil conditions for the collapse of the service road on the elevated stretch at Kooriyad in Malappuram.
“Due to some indeterminate subsoil conditions in the said location and high water table, one of the approach ramps with the vehicular underpass...has yielded and caused excessive settlement. As a result, the service roads are slightly distorted. All efforts are being exercised to reinstate the service road facility on either side of the main carriageway at the earliest,” the company said.
KNR Constructions later accepted responsibility, with executive director Jalandhar Reddy saying the firm is even ready to construct a new bridge there if needed. “We’ll proceed strictly as per the recommendations,” he told reporters.
This is the second time that the MoRTH has placed KNR Constructions in blacklist.
Meanwhile, as rain continued to lash northern Kerala, multiple incidents of cracks appearing and damage to service roads was reported from other work sites in Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. While the NHAI acknowledged the “lapse” on the part of the contractor in the case of Kooriyad incident, it dismissed concerns being raised over the formation of cracks in other work sites. NHAI project director (Palakkad) Anshul Sharma attributed the Kooriyad incident to the formation of cavities and pressure on the foundation due to heavy rain.
“This caused the paddy field, where the road was constructed, to expand, crack and slide, which caused the accident,” he said, while ruling out charges of unscientific construction.
Damage to NH-66
May 12: Migrant labourer killed, 2 hurt after section of hillock collapses during the construction of retaining wall for NH-66 at Mattalayi in Kasaragod
May 19: Section of under-construction NH at Kooriyad in Malappuram collapses
May 20: Cracks, some of them 100m long, form on stretch at Thalappara in Malappuram, as well as at Malaparamba in Kozhikode and at Manathala in Thrissur. Service road caves in at Chemmattamvayal in Kasaragod
May 21: Multiple landslips hit work site in Kuppam, Kannur; crack appears on road near Mavungal; service road near Kooliyangal in Kasaragod collapses