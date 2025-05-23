Political storm intensifies as MoRTH blacklists KNR Constructions over NH-66 collapse in Malappuram

KOCHI: The political storm over damage to portions of the NH-66 in the state showed no sign of easing even as the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday blacklisted Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions, holding it responsible for the collapse of the under-construction stretch at Kooriyad in Malappuram on May 19.

In a strongly-worded remark against the Congress-led Opposition, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused it of politicising a project entirely managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “The LDF is being unfairly targeted for issues beyond its control. The land was acquired as a duty to the nation—there’s no fault in that,” he said in Kollam. The reaction came on the heels of a scathing attack by Opposition leaders who accused the government of conveniently distancing itself from the fiasco.

“NH-66 had two fathers. After the collapse, it has become an orphan,” quipped Congress leader K Muraleedharan.

In a release, the MoRTH said, “Taking strict action against the concessionaire, NHAI has disallowed KNR Constructions Ltd from participating in ongoing/future bidding forthwith.”

It said the Highway Engineering Consultant (HEC), entrusted with overseeing the widening of NH-66 into a six-lane facility on the stretch from Ramanatukkara to Valanchery bypass, has also been disallowed from participating in ongoing and future bidding. Two senior officials, one from each company, were placed under suspension.

The action comes a day after a central team of experts, led by Professor G V Rao of IIT Delhi, visited the site and submitted a preliminary report to the ministry. The team will visit all problem areas on various stretches of NH-66 widening and submit a report to the MoRTH.

“We have received the order debarring the contractor from future tenders being floated by MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) and BRO (Border Roads Organisation). A couple of officials have been placed under suspension over the unfortunate incident,” said an official of NHAI, project implementation unit (PIU)-Palakkad.