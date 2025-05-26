Ernakulam fishermen face fishing ban, environmental fears after MSC Elsa ship sinks off Alappuzha coast

KOCHI: In the wake of the MSC Elsa 3 ship sinking off Alappuzha coast, fishermen, coastal residents and boat operators in Ernakulam have raised concerns over the disruption to fishing activities and the impact on their livelihoods from its containers and cargo washing ashore.

They say the incident has imposed an ‘undeclared ban’ on fishing, which is more severe than the usual seasonal restrictions implemented during monsoon. Coastal residents have also raised alarm over the potential environmental consequences, including leakage from the containers severely damaging marine biodiversity and fragile ecosystems already under stress.

“We’ve been struggling for a long time with multiple challenges, including declining marine biodiversity and lack of support packages. Now, incidents like the ship sinking have added to our hardships,” said Philip, a fisherman from Vypeen.

“Some of the containers are said to carry hazardous material. Just when the sea was starting to show signs of revival with a promising sardine season, this disaster threatens marine biodiversity once again,” he said. “This isn’t just a problem for fishermen, it’s a concern for the entire society,” he added.

Charles George, state president of the Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikyavedi under the Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI), warned that the cargo ship capsize and potential spill from drifting containers could severely impact the lives of lakhs of people in coastal communities.

“According to reports, some of the containers carried dangerous substances, including calcium carbide. It raises serious concerns. Why were such containers headed to Kochi? Charles asked, demanding a comprehensive investigation.