Centre-state synergy should boost startup ecosystem

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was quite an exciting and eye-opening experience to be part of a group of defence vloggers who were discussing a remotely piloted aerial vehicle (RPAV) developed recently by a fledgling startup that won the Centre’s iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) challenge.

As operational pictures emerged, a Malayali vlogger remarked, “Imagine this launcher on a small patrol boat. With proper training and situational awareness, the Navy can wreak havoc with this. Good stuff from the startup — hope they succeed.”

Such innovation reflects the growing momentum among young minds aiming to break into defence technology, particularly following Operation Sindoor. Here, Kerala’s strategic relevance is underscored by its status as home to the national space agency and as a rising hub for startups.

“Most startups are now in the space sector, although defence has been getting attention in the last few years. The products are finishing only now after incubation,” said Varun G, technical officer at Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which reportedly has tie-ups with about 60 defence-based startups.

Experts point out that proficiency in space technology translates effectively into defence capabilities. Prateesh V Nair, CEO of space startup Tachlog, explains: “Whatever you do in space, the same can be done in defence with not as much complexity. We are a space startup but are now aggressively pushing into defence as well.”

Prateesh sees this sector only growing. The key word is indigenisation. “What we witnessed recently was a direct result of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” he said.

“For example, we used our own NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system instead of relying on the US-based GPS for surveillance. Kerala has potential — but it must be requirement-driven. Defence prefers end-to-end products, not just specific parts or projects, which makes funding more challenging. Now, with IDEX stepping in, opportunities will only grow.”

Prateesh also highlights the risks of collaborative efforts like the Indo-Russian BrahMos missile. Such partnerships involve tech transfers, but with deterrents in place to prevent use against the partner nation in future conflicts.

“Every country does this. If we devise systems ourselves, we are in full control,” he said.