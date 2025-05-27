Centre-state synergy should boost startup ecosystem

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was quite an exciting and eye-opening experience to be part of a group of defence vloggers who were discussing a remotely piloted aerial vehicle (RPAV) developed recently by a fledgling startup that won the Centre’s iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) challenge.
As operational pictures emerged, a Malayali vlogger remarked, “Imagine this launcher on a small patrol boat. With proper training and situational awareness, the Navy can wreak havoc with this. Good stuff from the startup — hope they succeed.”
Such innovation reflects the growing momentum among young minds aiming to break into defence technology, particularly following Operation Sindoor. Here, Kerala’s strategic relevance is underscored by its status as home to the national space agency and as a rising hub for startups.
“Most startups are now in the space sector, although defence has been getting attention in the last few years. The products are finishing only now after incubation,” said Varun G, technical officer at Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which reportedly has tie-ups with about 60 defence-based startups.
Experts point out that proficiency in space technology translates effectively into defence capabilities. Prateesh V Nair, CEO of space startup Tachlog, explains: “Whatever you do in space, the same can be done in defence with not as much complexity. We are a space startup but are now aggressively pushing into defence as well.”
Prateesh sees this sector only growing. The key word is indigenisation. “What we witnessed recently was a direct result of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” he said.
“For example, we used our own NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) system instead of relying on the US-based GPS for surveillance. Kerala has potential — but it must be requirement-driven. Defence prefers end-to-end products, not just specific parts or projects, which makes funding more challenging. Now, with IDEX stepping in, opportunities will only grow.”
Prateesh also highlights the risks of collaborative efforts like the Indo-Russian BrahMos missile. Such partnerships involve tech transfers, but with deterrents in place to prevent use against the partner nation in future conflicts.
“Every country does this. If we devise systems ourselves, we are in full control,” he said.
Exact numbers and details of defence start-ups remain under wraps due to non-disclosure agreements, but the sector is certainly gaining attention.
“Look at the number of UAV and surveillance projects from educational institutions. They can easily evolve into startups,” the Malayali defence vlogger pointed out, requesting anonymity.
“This is where the state government must step in with special focus on defence innovation zones and drone parks, and the Centre with better funding. Synergy is vital.”
Until recently, Kerala’s startup ecosystem was largely in incubation, with a strong tilt towards space technologies. Even institutions like the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) were more focused on supplying manpower to ISRO than nurturing innovation.
“The entrepreneurship cell at IIST was set up less than three years ago, but it’s picking up now,” said a fourth-year student who once shelved his startup ambitions for job prospects.
Notably, KSUM has been promoting entrepreneurial culture actively. “We have organised workshops in about 550 institutions across Kerala and set up entrepreneurship cells in many of them,” Varun highlighted.
“Space and defence require advanced skill sets, and it takes time. Currently, only 10% of our incubated startups are defence-focused. However, the horizons are expanding.”
It is a matter of pride for the state that startups such as Agnikul and Kawa Space have emerged with KSUM’s support. However, Kerala still lacks essential infrastructure.
“We need better testing and certification facilities. Places like Bengaluru benefit from institutions such as DRDO and HAL. Kerala has a skilled talent pool, but people migrate for better opportunities,” Ani Sam Varghese, CEO of AI Drones, pointed out.
“An ecosystem is forming, but we need stronger backup and better funding to make it robust.”
