‘Operation K-Force’ & a call for the four ‘A’s: Kerala's silent growth in strategic sector

KOCHI: Kerala may not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of defence and aerospace. But make no mistake - the state is quietly scripting a revolution in India’s quest for ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the strategic sector.
From shipyards to space parks, MSMEs to military-grade startups, Kerala is stepping up post-Operation Sindoor, tapping into a rapidly expanding defence opportunity with a mix of gritty innovation and strategic ambition.
At the heart of this story is Keltron. “Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Keltron played a key role in strengthening India’s defence response,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve revealed.
The state-run electronics giant supplied critical systems for INS Arnala - the first indigenously built anti-submarine warfare vessel - including its sonar sensor, underwater communication system, power amplifier, and echo sounder.
That’s not all. Keltron had earlier delivered the ‘Maareech Towed Array’ system — designed to detect and neutralise torpedoes — to the Indian Navy. “With decades of technical expertise, Keltron is now a trusted name in defence. Orders are steadily flowing in,” Rajeeve added.
WhatsApp to warfare
Ironically, Kerala’s most promising defence cluster — K-Space — is still just a concept.
“We don’t have anything officially called K-Space. What we have is a WhatsApp group,” chuckled a startup founder, who wished not to be named. But the vision is real.
The state government has earmarked land at TechnoCity for a futuristic Kerala Space Park. The initiative is being revived after facing setbacks caused by the alleged involvement of M Sivasankar, IAS—who had been leading several projects, including the Space Park initiative—in a scandal.
Meanwhile, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched the Kerala Defence Innovation Zone (K-DIZ) in collaboration with DRDO, Technopark and others.
“It’s part of the larger Emerging Technology Hub—a 2 lakh sq. ft. facility to drive aerospace and defence innovation,” said G Levin, CEO of K-Space, adding that several initiatives are being readied behind the scenes.
BrahMos, drones and beyond
Big-ticket land deals are also in motion. A 200-acre land allocation for the second unit of BrahMos Aerospace Trivandrum Ltd (BATL) is underway, alongside a proposal for a 100-acre Integrated Defence Industrial Park near Kattakada.
The drone ecosystem is buzzing too. Startups like Vektas Technologies, operating out of Technopark, are building UAVs for disaster warning and rescue, with payload capacities of 10–20 kg and flight range up to two hours.
In Kochi’s Maker Village, Volador Aerospace Pvt Ltd is crafting drones for strategic missions. And in Veli, a 60-acre Aerospace Control System Complex is being developed, focusing on avionics, navigation, and micro-fabrication.
CSL: A maritime powerhouse
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is a national gem known for building/repairing aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant. Glory does not stop there. It’s nurturing maritime startups under its programme ‘USHUS – Nurturing Aspirations’, in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode and IIT Madras. “India is poised for a golden era in defence precision manufacturing and hardware deeptech exports over the next two decades. Kerala’s startup ecosystem is ready to ride that wave,” said a senior CSL official.
Do we celebrate our own?
Despite this flurry of activity, there’s a strange silence around Kerala’s defence achievements. “We don’t celebrate our success stories,” said Kannan Kesavapillai, co-founder of AugSense Lab, a Thiruvananthapuram-based firm specialising in quantum-enhanced sensing and radar technologies to meet the advanced needs of defence, maritime, and aerospace.
Indicating the buoyancy in the sector, Augsenselab has secured $0.5 million in pre-seed funding from Emul Tek Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Ltd. The funding will boost the development of space- and drone-based technologies, focusing on advanced ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) systems and high-precision atmospheric profilers for applications in weather forecasting, disaster response, and defence.
There are others too. Take Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems — a Thrissur-based company supplying high-end antennas to Israel and Indian defence — with `10–15 crore in annual revenues. Or Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics, a Kalamassery-based firm with a `200-crore turnover, supplying optics and precision systems to DRDO and ISRO. Even legacy giants like OEN Connectors in Kochi — serving defence, telecom and automotive industries — go unheralded.
According to Holmarc’s operations head Jim Jose, the industry’s Achilles heel remains over-reliance on imports. “Most drone startups depend on Chinese motors and chips. If China shuts exports, the industry collapses. We are now building our own motors and optics to break that chain,” he said.
Malayali diaspora effect
Interestingly, some of India’s biggest private defence and aerospace players were founded by Keralites — but based elsewhere. Kris Nair’s Kawa Space (Bengalurui), EtherealX (Bengaluru), and Aadyah Aerospace (Bengaluru) are prime examples. EtherealX, led by Palakkad native Manu J Nair, is developing the Razor Crest Mk-1 — a fully reusable medium-lift launch vehicle with plans to deploy 25 missions over the next decade. Why did these companies choose bases outside Kerala? Infrastructure gaps, bureaucratic inertia, and lack of recognition may have pushed them to more startup-friendly zones, say analysts.
Nation’s moment, state’s opportunity
With iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) and TDF (Technology Development Fund) schemes backed by the PMO, the central government has created fertile ground for defence-tech. Kerala is starting to plant seeds. “Once your project is in iDEX, there’s a guaranteed buyback,” said Levin of K-Space. “What we need now is to function as enablers — not just funders.”
Internship programmes, job-seeker registries, and mentoring networks are sprouting under Kerala Startup Mission. “We have created an ecosystem that’s finally favourable for startups,” Levin added. However, if Kerala wants to become the next Hyderabad or Bengaluru of defence-tech, it needs to adopt the four ‘A’s approach: acknowledge, appreciate, aid, and accelerate. After all, as Operation Sindoor showed, India’s defence preparedness is no longer just a government job — it’s a national mission. And Kerala certainly is ready to answer the call.
The four ‘A’s approach
If Kerala wants to become the next Hyderabad or Bengaluru of defence-tech, it needs to adopt the four ‘A’s approach
Acknowledge
Appreciate
Aid
Accelerate
Key projects in Kerala’s defence-tech sector
200-acre land being allocated for BrahMos Aerospace Trivandrum’s second unit
Emerging Technology Hub at TechnoCity, which will host the K-DIZ in partnership with DRDO
100-acre Integrated Defence Industrial Park planned near Kattakada to boost end-to-end manufacturing capabilities
60-acre Aerospace Control System Complex at Veli, focusing on avionics, navigation systems, and micro-fabrication