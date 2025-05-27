‘Operation K-Force’ & a call for the four ‘A’s: Kerala's silent growth in strategic sector

KOCHI: Kerala may not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of defence and aerospace. But make no mistake - the state is quietly scripting a revolution in India’s quest for ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the strategic sector.

From shipyards to space parks, MSMEs to military-grade startups, Kerala is stepping up post-Operation Sindoor, tapping into a rapidly expanding defence opportunity with a mix of gritty innovation and strategic ambition.

At the heart of this story is Keltron. “Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Keltron played a key role in strengthening India’s defence response,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve revealed.

The state-run electronics giant supplied critical systems for INS Arnala - the first indigenously built anti-submarine warfare vessel - including its sonar sensor, underwater communication system, power amplifier, and echo sounder.

That’s not all. Keltron had earlier delivered the ‘Maareech Towed Array’ system — designed to detect and neutralise torpedoes — to the Indian Navy. “With decades of technical expertise, Keltron is now a trusted name in defence. Orders are steadily flowing in,” Rajeeve added.

WhatsApp to warfare

Ironically, Kerala’s most promising defence cluster — K-Space — is still just a concept.

“We don’t have anything officially called K-Space. What we have is a WhatsApp group,” chuckled a startup founder, who wished not to be named. But the vision is real.

The state government has earmarked land at TechnoCity for a futuristic Kerala Space Park. The initiative is being revived after facing setbacks caused by the alleged involvement of M Sivasankar, IAS—who had been leading several projects, including the Space Park initiative—in a scandal.

Meanwhile, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched the Kerala Defence Innovation Zone (K-DIZ) in collaboration with DRDO, Technopark and others.

“It’s part of the larger Emerging Technology Hub—a 2 lakh sq. ft. facility to drive aerospace and defence innovation,” said G Levin, CEO of K-Space, adding that several initiatives are being readied behind the scenes.

BrahMos, drones and beyond

Big-ticket land deals are also in motion. A 200-acre land allocation for the second unit of BrahMos Aerospace Trivandrum Ltd (BATL) is underway, alongside a proposal for a 100-acre Integrated Defence Industrial Park near Kattakada.

The drone ecosystem is buzzing too. Startups like Vektas Technologies, operating out of Technopark, are building UAVs for disaster warning and rescue, with payload capacities of 10–20 kg and flight range up to two hours.