Chemical scare, fishing ban put Kerala fishers in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restrictions on fishing activities imposed along the Kerala coast after the capsizing of MSC ELSA 3 has sparked a crisis among fishermen and consumers.

As alarming reports emerge of containers carrying potentially hazardous materials washing ashore, fishermen fear chemical leakage into the sea while consumers are increasingly wary about the safety of seafood reaching their plates. According to many, the demand and sale of seafood and fresh fish are likely to go on a downward spiral.

Kerala has recorded the highest daily fish consumption in India with over 53.5% of the population eating fish every day. Now the fishers fear that the consumers are likely to avoid fish fearing contamination.

State working president of Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) C Bijulal said that the seafood menu would be adversely affected.

“There is definitely going to be a dip in demand and even if the fish is good people, out of fear of chemical contamination, are very likely to avoid such dishes in the coming days,” he said.

Around 16 lakh people are working in the fishing sector across the state.

“During tsunami, we faced a similar situation. There was a sudden decline in the demand then because of bodies floating around,” said Ouseppachan P, a fish auctioneer based in Alappuzha.