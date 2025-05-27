Chemical scare, fishing ban put Kerala fishers in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restrictions on fishing activities imposed along the Kerala coast after the capsizing of MSC ELSA 3 has sparked a crisis among fishermen and consumers.
As alarming reports emerge of containers carrying potentially hazardous materials washing ashore, fishermen fear chemical leakage into the sea while consumers are increasingly wary about the safety of seafood reaching their plates. According to many, the demand and sale of seafood and fresh fish are likely to go on a downward spiral.
Kerala has recorded the highest daily fish consumption in India with over 53.5% of the population eating fish every day. Now the fishers fear that the consumers are likely to avoid fish fearing contamination.
State working president of Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA) C Bijulal said that the seafood menu would be adversely affected.
“There is definitely going to be a dip in demand and even if the fish is good people, out of fear of chemical contamination, are very likely to avoid such dishes in the coming days,” he said.
Around 16 lakh people are working in the fishing sector across the state.
“During tsunami, we faced a similar situation. There was a sudden decline in the demand then because of bodies floating around,” said Ouseppachan P, a fish auctioneer based in Alappuzha.
Traditional fishermen who were eagerly waiting for monsoon for a good catch have been left disappointed.
“The timing of the disaster has worsened the impact. The monsoon is typically a time of abundant fish availability. Traditional fishers are now unable to venture into the sea at all. Now they are apprehensive even if they take risk and go fishing there will not be much demand. Also, the prices of fish are likely to decline,” said president Shiji Thayyil, Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Union, Ernakulam.
In the 2023-24 period, Kerala registered 5.81 lakh tonnes of marine fish production-a drop from 6.9 lakh tonnes the previous year. The ban is likely to deepen this decline, especially affecting high-producing districts like Ernakulam and Kollam which contribute a large share of the total fish production.
“The number of working days is dwindling for fishers in Kerala and apart from advisories, the state is not announcing any relief for them,” said general secretary Jackson Pollayil, of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.
With rumours circulating about the presence of hazardous substances, the federation has demanded a transparent probe.