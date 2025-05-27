LDF likely to announce its candidate for Nilambur bypoll in a day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF is likely to announce its candidate for the Nilambur byelection within a day. Though a number of names have been doing the rounds, former footballer U Sharafali and DYFI leader P Shabir are the current frontrunners.

“The party has been looking at all possibilities. However, now with Shoukath as the UDF candidate, the Left too would most likely choose a Muslim candidate who would contest in the party symbol. The announcement would most likely happen on Tuesday itself,” said a senior Left leader from Malappuram.

The CPM leadership was keenly watching the developments in the UDF camp in order to zero in on its own candidate. The party wanted to cash in on any resentment within the opposition camp. The party would take a decision after considering multiple aspects, including community equations and possible resentment within the Congress camp.

Former footballer and State Sports Council president U Sharafali, DYFI district president P Shabir, former Marthoma college principal Prof Thomas Mathew and district panchayat member from Vazhikadavu, Sherona Sara Roy are among the probable names that are doing the rounds. Sources said CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj too is under consideration. A section of local party cadres and leaders are keen to see a senior leader like Swaraj contesting. The leadership has, however, tasked him with handling the election campaign.