Anvar’s pressure tactics fail, UDF picks Shoukath for Nilambur bypoll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Withstanding tremendous pressure from P V Anvar, the Congress leadership on Monday announced Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate for the June 19 Nilambur assembly bypoll.

Despite Anvar openly campaigning for Malappuram DCC president V S Joy, the KPCC stood firm in its decision to go with Shoukath, son of late Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed.

A former Nilambur panchayat president, Shoukath is serving as the KPCC general secretary. The cultural face of the Congress, he has also written screenplays for several award winning movies.

Speaking to the media soon after the party announced his candidature, Shoukath expressed confidence that the party would put up a united fight.

“The party has entrusted me with a major responsibility. I am confident the UDF will be able to wrest back the seat this time around,” he said. Nilambur has been traditionally a UDF stronghold, though LDF independent P V Anvar could win it in 2016 and 2021.

Soon after the leadership’s announcement, Joy offered full backing to Shoukath. An irked Anvar, meanwhile, criticised the Congress move, terming it a unilateral decision by the party and not a collective decision by the UDF.

He alleged that Shoukath tried hard to become LDF candidate in Nilambur. The former Left legislator, whose resignation necessitated the by-election, said Joy would have been a far better candidate. He also said he would announce his next course of action in a couple of days.