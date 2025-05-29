Fire breaks out in containers from capsized vessel washed ashore at Kerala's Shakthikulangar

KOLLAM: A fire broke out in containers that had washed ashore from the capsized cargo vessel MSC Elsa, which capsized near Kochi last week. The blaze reportedly ignited during a gas-cutting operation to remove thermocol-like materials lodged between the containers.

Smoke was first noticed when the gas cutter was in use, quickly escalating into flames. Strong sea winds helped the fire spread, but a major disaster was averted thanks to the swift response of the fire force personnel present on-site.

"A total of 11 containers were ashore at the Shakthikulangara coast. A couple of containers were joined together; it was planned to separate them after removing the joint parts. Some containers have thermocol-type substances between them," said a source in the district administration.

"There was a clear-cut instruction from the district administration against using gas cutting for removing thermocol. Fortunately, the fire was doused by the fire force officials who were present at the spot. No one has also reported injured," the source added.

Containers that drifted ashore along Shakthikulangara, Cheriazikal, and Parimanam coasts are being lifted using cranes, cut into smaller pieces, and transported by lorries to the port. Materials scattered along the shore are also being cleared with the assistance of the Pollution Control Board and the police.