Kochi Dialogues: 'Police will want at least 10k more personnel to handle workload,' says Loknath Behera

Another major contribution you made was starting an NIA office in Kochi... Was there any specific threat perception?

Not really. When we started the NIA, we got more cases from Kerala, including that palm-chopping case, that Binanipuram case, the Kashmir case. If I am correctly remembering, of 20 cases we were investigating, 11 were from Kerala (rough estimate). At that time, we had only two offices — Delhi and Hyderabad. So, we decided to start a satellite office of the Hyderabad unit here. Subsequently, it became a full-fledged branch, or what’s called a field office.

It has served a good purpose. I can say with the help of ATS, which also I had started in Kerala, the state’s security scenario is good.

Wouldn’t it have been alarming that such a high number of cases were coming up from one particular state?

Kerala registers the maximum number of FIRs in the country. That’s why some people say that it is the ‘crime capital’, but that’s not the case. Here, if you go to the police station, they will register a case if it is an offence. But maybe in many places, they don’t do it. When I used to go for DGPs’ meetings, people used to remark: “Hey, how many cases from Kerala! You are registering more cases than UP and MP…” I would say yes, and that I took pride in it.

Similarly, it was the disposition of the people here that they wanted certain cases to be probed from a national security angle. So cases having national security implications were handed over to the NIA.

Tahawwur Rana, wanted in the Mumbai attack case, is now in NIA custody. You were one of the officers who interrogated David Headley, who was one of the 26/11 conspirators...

Headley was arrested by the Americans, the FBI. They investigated his role in a planned attack in Copenhagen. Then he was prosecuted for giving material support to the Mumbai attackers. But in that case, he got acquitted. But he made some revelations. We had a diplomatic victory by getting access to him. He told us most of the things that you people know now. The Headley interrogation report is in the public domain, and anybody can download that. He has not only talked about Mumbai, but he has also talked about many other things. So, that gave us a good perspective about terrorist networks.

He spoke about Rana as well. We were unable to extradite Headley because he did a plea bargain as per American law. Now, Rana is a big catch. His interrogation is crucial. He might reveal something that we do not know already. What if Rana reveals he had somebody else who helped him? He came to stay, for example, in Kochi. He even put a job recruitment ad in a newspaper.

Did Headley visit Kochi?

No.

The Abhimanyu murder happened when you were DGP. A student was stabbed to death on Maharaja’s College campus, but the main accused has still not been caught…

There were some rumours that he had fled India. That makes it complex. But if you see the record of Kerala police, culprits have been brought to justice even after 15 or 20 years.

During your time as DGP, you had initiated concepts such as humanless and paperless police stations. What’s the status of that?

I was trying to replicate a model I saw in Dubai, where they have these smart police stations without manpower. I opened two here — one in Kochi and the other in Thiruvananthapuram. But they did not take off as people who go to the police want to physically talk to officers.

Such innovations are needed. For example, we have over 900 panchayats. At present, we have about 500 police stations. So, ideally, another 400-450 stations are needed to match the people’s aspirations. This is not easy. But we can use technology solutions. With the kind of internet connectivity in Kerala, the state will embrace this concept.

Kochi recently saw a police crackdown on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. How big is the issue?

Most of the workers in Kerala, from petrol bunks to beauty parlours, are migrant labourers, or ‘guest workers’. Kerala, to them, is how the Gulf has been for Malayalis. But the issue is when illegal immigrants enter in disguise. So the police should be alert. Now, the labour department is thinking of a digital registration system.

These illegal immigrants manage to get fake documents, including Aadhaar cards....

That is a big story (smiles). Every system has got a flip side. This should not be happening, but the reality is that it does. The solution is to detect them and to take legal action.