PAC orders CAG audit of NH works in Kerala amid graft, design flaw claims

MALAPPURAM: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a performance audit regarding the construction of national highways in Kerala in the wake of reports of damage from various parts of the state, PAC chairman K C Venugopal said.

The CAG has been asked to examine matters including contracts and design after irregularities were reported from seven districts. Venugopal said the CAG audit is recommended because there are allegations of widespread corruption in awarding sub-contracts.

“The purview of the audit will include all issues related to the construction of national highways in Kerala,” he said.

Venugopal said the transport secretary and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have admitted to design flaws. “The officials said they were shocked by developments,” he said.

“The most appalling aspect is that there is no high-level committee looking into quality control for the entire project. There is no technical team to oversee the entire work,” he said.