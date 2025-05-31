Environmentalists demand full disclosure of hazardous waste leakages from MSC Elsa 3

Following the sinking of a Liberian cargo ship, MSC Elsa 3, off the Kerala coast, environmentalists are demanding immediate and transparent disclosure of the nature and quantity of the chemicals involved, as well as their impact on the coastal ecosystem and fisheries. They are also calling for urgent measures to protect marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of fisherfolk.
Reports indicate that the sunken ship was carrying hazardous materials, including highly reactive calcium carbide, furnace oil, and diesel, which may have leaked into the sea, creating an oil slick.
The global network of environmental group, Friends of the Earth (FoE), has expressed concern over the shipwreck of the Liberian cargo ship and the reported spillage of oil and hazardous chemicals off the Kerala coast.
“Reports indicate that floating containers are drifting toward the southern coasts, particularly Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari, raising serious environmental and livelihood concerns,” said Sarath Cheloor National Coordinator, FoE-India.
According to the FoE assessments, the sunken commercial ship was carrying 640 containers at the time of the incident, including 13 containers with hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide. The ship was also carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, which may have leaked into the sea, creating an oil slick.
“Calcium Carbide is highly reactive with seawater, produce acetylene gas, which is highly flammable and can cause explosions,” said Cheloor.
He further said the oil spill, chemical leaks and plastic pollution pose a direct threat to marine life, potentially harming fish and marine animals and destabilising the delicate marine ecosystem.
Activists want compensation from the ship owner under the international laws. According to the 1992 International Civil Liability Convention, strict liability must be imposed on the shipowner for any pollution arising from the ship and any damage caused to natural resources or human health.
“The 1993 Braer incident, the 2006 Solar 1 shipwreck near Guimaras Island in the Philippines, the 2007 Hebei Spirit incident in South Korea, and the 2011 TK Bremen shipwreck in Lorient, France, are all examples where compensation was obtained from shipowners for damage caused to local communities and the marine environment due to ship-related pollution,” said Cheloor.
Environmentalists demand compensation to fishing communities for lost fishing days in addition to the formulation of safety protocols and an emergency response mechanism.
FoE is a global network of environmental organizations, with over 70 national groups and a presence in 73 countries.It advocates to address issues like climate change, industrial pollution, and social injustice.