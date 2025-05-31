Environmentalists demand full disclosure of hazardous waste leakages from MSC Elsa 3

Following the sinking of a Liberian cargo ship, MSC Elsa 3, off the Kerala coast, environmentalists are demanding immediate and transparent disclosure of the nature and quantity of the chemicals involved, as well as their impact on the coastal ecosystem and fisheries. They are also calling for urgent measures to protect marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Reports indicate that the sunken ship was carrying hazardous materials, including highly reactive calcium carbide, furnace oil, and diesel, which may have leaked into the sea, creating an oil slick.

The global network of environmental group, Friends of the Earth (FoE), has expressed concern over the shipwreck of the Liberian cargo ship and the reported spillage of oil and hazardous chemicals off the Kerala coast.

“Reports indicate that floating containers are drifting toward the southern coasts, particularly Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari, raising serious environmental and livelihood concerns,” said Sarath Cheloor National Coordinator, FoE-India.

According to the FoE assessments, the sunken commercial ship was carrying 640 containers at the time of the incident, including 13 containers with hazardous cargo and 12 with calcium carbide. The ship was also carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, which may have leaked into the sea, creating an oil slick.